DALLAS — Misericordia University has announced its dean's list for the spring semester.

Students at Misericordia University qualify for the dean's list with a 3.55 grade point average or higher.

The following local students were among those named to the dean's list for the spring semester:

Sarah Burns, Winfield

Ryan Emery, Milton

Shayla Heckman, Middleburg

Julia Hornberger, Lewisburg

Jennifer Klobe, Lewisburg

Kylan Kurtz, Watsontown

Megan Lightner, Middleburg

John Merrifield, Muncy

Destinee Michael, Watsontown

Colette Southerton, Lewisburg

