DALLAS — Misericordia University has announced its dean's list for the spring semester.
Students at Misericordia University qualify for the dean's list with a 3.55 grade point average or higher.
The following local students were among those named to the dean's list for the spring semester:
Sarah Burns, Winfield
Ryan Emery, Milton
Shayla Heckman, Middleburg
Julia Hornberger, Lewisburg
Jennifer Klobe, Lewisburg
Kylan Kurtz, Watsontown
Megan Lightner, Middleburg
John Merrifield, Muncy
Destinee Michael, Watsontown
Colette Southerton, Lewisburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.