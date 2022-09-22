LEWISBURG — A Blessing of the Animals will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at United in Christ Lutheran Church, 100 S. Third St., Lewisburg.
Donations of pet food, litter and other supplies will be accepted for the Danville SPCA. A free-will offering will be collected to support the Lewisburg Walk to End Food Insecurity, also taking place that day.
