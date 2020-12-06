DANVILLE — A long-standing partnership between the Milton Rotary Club and the Ronald McDonald House of Danville was further strengthened recently through a $2,000 donation to the home.
Ginnetta Reed, director of Marketing and Events for the Ronald McDonald House of Danville and vice president of the Rotary Club, said the club recently donated $1,000 to the house. In addition, the home received a $1,000 donation from the Rotary Foundation.
The funds were used to order new headboards for each of the home’s 19 guest rooms. Reed said the contributions covered all but $333 of the purchase.
“Last year, we completely remodeled all of the guest rooms,” Reed said. “(Headboards) were one of the items that we did not have the funds to upgrade. Over the years, with the number of families that we serve, they were worn out, torn, scratched, you name it.”
She said the club and the home have been working hand-in-hand.
“We typically host a casino night together,” Reed explained. “Because of COVID, we were unable to have that event in 2020. We are looking forward to hopefully being able to host that event in 2021.
“The Rotary Club is focused on serving their community, service above self,” she continued. “Being able to support the Ronald McDonald House and other organizations... that’s part of their focus, it’s helping organizations throughout the community and individuals that are in need.”
Without the $2,000 Rotary contribution to the house, Reed said the headboards would not have been purchased.
In addition to the purchase of the new headboards, renovations to the rooms included painting, updating the furniture, and installing new window treatments and lighting fixtures. Reed said contributions from various donors, and grant funding, supported that project.
“On a normal year, we have about 1,300 guests stay with us, that’s individual guests,” Reed said. “We serve 65 out of 67 counties in Pennsylvania, other states from across the United States and abroad.”
The families of children being cared for at Geisinger Medical Center can stay at the house for weeks or months, depending on the length of their child’s hospital stay.
“The longest a family has stayed with us is 11 1/2 months,” Reed said.
She said it’s suggested families who stay at the home donate $15 per day toward their stay. However, that’s not required.
Reed noted that contributions to the home have declined this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and not being able to host in-person fundraisers.
Although donations are down, the house must continue operating.
“For our families and the children, it doesn’t stop because of the pandemic,” she said. “Their medical care is still greatly needed. The emergency trips to the ER still happen.”
Reed noted that it’s the “season of giving” and she hopes individuals continue to support the Ronald McDonald House of Danville.
“We’re trying to think outside the box and find strategic ways to receive support from the community, virtually,” she said. “We’re looking for community support to help provide peace, love and hope (to families) for the new year.”
Donations to the Ronald McDonald House of Danville can be made online, at rmhdanville.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.