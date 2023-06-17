MILTON — Honoring hometown heroes one banner at a time and bolstering a community financially is the purpose of the behind the Milton Rotary Club's Hometown Heroes banner project, launched in 2021.
Milton Rotarian Ginnetta Reed said the program started off with 36 banners being placed on light poles dotting the streets of Milton.
"I attended a Rotary conference and learned that the State College Rotary was doing this banner project so I brought the same idea back to Milton and shared the program with the members of the Milton Rotary," Reed explained. "We did two rounds of the banners the first year. During the first round, the banners were put up Memorial Day and ran until the second round was put up for July 4.
"The first two years of the project, we worked with Rileighs Outdoor Decor but we have recently decided to hire Brett Hosterman of Hosterman's Photography to design those banners," she added.
In its first year, community members could purchase banners to recognize veterans and essential workers who served during the COVID-19 pandemic. Banners have also recognized other heroes in Milton, including teachers, and elected officials.
"We really wanted to honor those who give back to the community, along with our veterans," said Reed.
Since the first years the Rotary has cut back on the number of rounds of banner participants, and now they have only one round a year of banners being placed in the borough.
"To have a banner put up it costs $200 for the first year and those banners can be renewed for a second year at a price of $100," Reed said
"This is one of the biggest fundraising events for the Milton Rotary and proceeds left over after the initial cost of the banner goes to help fund many of the projects the Rotary Supports," she continued. "Some of those projects include the Milton library, the Milton YMCA, Panther Packs, (a food program in the Milton School District), The Salvation Army and many other projects we help support."
The banner project has grown since its first inception, with 46 now hanging throughout the downtown area.
"We would like to continue to expand that program, but we have to be careful of what poles we can put them on," Reed noted. "We work closely with Milton borough putting banners up and down and replacing them. We work with (Department of Public Works Director) Sam Shaffer and (Borough manager) Jess Novinger. They have been key players from the beginning of this project.
"To drive down through town and see banners it gives a sense of pride and community support for one another."
Reed said the community at large has been a big supporter of the project. There is a waiting list of community members wishing to have a banner placed.
For more information on the program, or to get on the waiting list to order a banner, email miltonparotary@gmail.com.
"For the future my hope is that it brings a positive aspect to the borough and increase the number of hometown heroes," Reed said. "It also helps the Rotary in giving back to the community."
On a similar note the Milton Rotary Club recently donated 20 new American flags to the Borough of Milton, to replace those that have flown on the Governor James Pollock Memorial Bridge for the past year.
Annually, the club purchases the flags to be flown on the bridge as weather and wind conditions warrant their annual replacement.
Milton Department of Public Works employees replaced the flags prior to Memorial Day.
The club started the project when the bridge was dedicated in 1987, and has continually overseen it.
Members of the public can also purchase these cloth flags from any member of the Rotary club, or by stopping into the Coup Agency’s Milton office. The cost of the flags are $25.
