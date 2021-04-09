SUNBURY — A portion of Route 61 (Market Street) will be closed between Wolverton Street and Haas Avenue in Sunbury for a pipe replacement project. The closure will occur between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday, April 12, and 7 a.m. and noon Tuesday, April 13.
The Sunbury Municipal Authority will be replacing a pipe. A detour using Black Mill Road and Snydertown Road will be in place while work is being performed.
Motorists are reminded to be alert, slow down, and expect travel delays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.