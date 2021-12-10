UPMC reports increased patient volumes

WILLIAMSPORT — In the face of increased patient volumes, the chief medical officer for UPMC in North Central PA is stressing that the hospitals remain “open for business.”
“We are certainly seeing a surge in our total volumes and total admissions,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Lopatofsky said. “The total volume of COVID patients is elevated and increasing over the last several weeks.”
However, he noted that the level of hospitalized COVID patients is not as high as it was at a peak which occurred in January and February.
What has changed for hospitals, according to Lopatofsky, is that many patients held off receiving medical care due to concerns related to the pandemic.
“Now what, what we’ve been seeing over the last few months is a significant increase (in patients)... in volumes we’ve never seen before,” he said.
Hospitals are seeing more patients with heart attacks, gallbladder issues and cancer, Lopatofsky said.
“People are coming in with advanced forms forms of their illness... because of the care that was not provided during these last several months to a year,” he said. “If you add the COVID volumes... it is quite a volume of patients.”
According to information provided by Public Relations Senior Manager Tyler Wagner, as of Wednesday, Dec. 8, UPMC hospitals throughout Pennsylvania, New York and Maryland were caring for 766 COVID-19 inpatients. Of those, 74 were receiving care at UPMC hospitals in the North Central Pennsylvania Region.
He had no further patient volume data available.
“We are always fully open for business,” Lopatofsky said. “We are here to serve our communities. We find ways to make it happen. It is certainly challenging.
“We continue to adapt and find new, innovative ways to care for patients, regardless of our ability, we find a way to make it happen,” he added.
“All UPMC facilities are operating at a level near or over capacity,” Wagner said. “We are handling it and it is not easy. We are challenged every day and our dedicated teams are working very hard every day.”
Lopatofsky stressed the importance of being immunized against COVID-19, and to continue practicing proper hand washing, masking and social distancing.
Of the patients hospitalized with COVID-19, Lopatofsky said 80 to 90% are unvaccinated. Of the hospitalized vaccinated patients, most are elderly or have underlying health conditions.
He points to the Delta variant as being behind the recent uptick in cases.
“If you look back at a year, plus, prior, the intial COVID was not affecting young people and children,” Lopatofsky said. “We are seeing children, school age, in their 20s, develop COVID.”
He noted that “very few children” are hospitalized with COVID, and most of the cases in younger people are not severe.
“There’s much more of a reservoir of children passing it around,” Lopatofsky said. “We’ve had a number of cases among our workers who have developed COVID, not from work exposure... but from children.”
He said gatherings over the Thanksgiving holiday also likely contributed to the increase in cases.
“We’ve seen it again and again, groups of people get together and then there’s an outbreak sometime later,” Lopatofsky said.
With the Christmas holiday approaching, he said gatherings of fully vaccinated individuals will provide the safest environments.
“When people are vaccinated, there is an added layer of protection, especially when we get together at the holidays,” Lopatofsky said.
In addition to stressing the importance of being vaccinated, he said individuals should followup on the initial vaccine and receive the COVID-19 booster.
“Boosters are a normal part of the immune response,” Lopatofsky said. “When people get allergy shots, that’s to help your immune system not react to allergies... People get allergy shots for months or years.”
He also pointed to diphtheria and pertussis vaccinations, as children receive five doses of those by the time they enter school.
“The additional exposure of your immune system to these COVID vaccines will help your immune system better respond to a COVID infection,” Lopatofsky said.
UPMC continues to learn how to adapt as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Lopatofsky said.
“UPMC has learned a lot and has been on the forefront of the research and protocols to treat COVID patients,” he said. “With that, we continually learn and improve our care and what we do.”
