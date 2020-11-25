MIDDLEBURG — State police charged a Sunbury woman with DUI, aggravated assault and related charges following a traffic stop.
The alleged incident took place at 10:05 p.m. Nov. 21 along South Wausau Road and Grand Street, Middleburg, Snyder County.
A 2013 Hyundai Accent driven by Erica Stansbury, 31, of Sunbury, was stopped for following too closely at which time Stansbury was allegedly found to be under the influence. Stansbury then resisted arrest and attempted to kick a trooper and a Middleburg police officer, it was noted.
She was arrested and arraigned on charges of DUI, aggravated assault, resisting arrest and summary traffic violations, and committed to Snyder County Prison in lieu of $35,000 bail.
