One of my favorite ways to de-stress is to go for a walk or sit in the woods. There is something so peaceful about it, whether it is the sounds of wildlife, a running stream, the smell of leaves and pine, or the greenery of trees, moss, and ferns. To me, the ferns seem so soft and tranquil. So, I saved some excavated ferns when my husband and I were adding on to our home. I added these ferns to my flower beds. Well! I did not know that these soft and tranquil hay-scented ferns, native to Pennsylvania, are also very aggressive native plants.
Pennsylvania has over 65 native ferns, but I will discuss the ones often called “interfering plants.” These ferns include hay-scented fern (Dennstaedtia punctilobula), New York fern (Thelypteris noveboracensis), and common bracken fern (Pteridium aquilinum).
Hay-scented fern has deciduous, lacy, triangular-shaped (broadest at the base) yellowish-green compound leaves (fronds). The plants grow 1 to 3 feet tall, 4 to 12 inches wide, in damp or dry acidic soils, and give off a scent like freshly mown hay when bruised or crushed.
New York fern fronds are also yellowish-green in color, grow 1 to 2 feet tall, and have compound leaves that taper at both ends. The lowest leaflets (pinnae) are often tiny.
Common bracken ferns have large triangular fronds that grow 3 to 4 feet tall. Each frond is three times pinnately compound. That means that each leaf (frond) is divided and subdivided again. This plant contains carcinogenic compounds called ptaquilosides, which are toxic. This fern grows best in well-drained soil. This plant often grows in disturbed areas where logging or wildfires have taken place.
All three ferns grow in sunlight or shade and are single-frond ferns. The fronds, or leaves of these ferns, grow singly rather than in circular clumps. The plants spread aggressively and form dense colonies by underground horizontal structures called rhizomes. The term “interfering plants” applies in these situations. The ferns create large stands that cover the soil. They block sunlight, which does not allow plant seedlings to emerge. The ferns’ interference inhibits oak, maple, and black cherry trees, plus many other plants, flowers, and shrubs.
The deer population also affects the growth of non-fern plants. In areas where there are deer browsing for food, you may find larger fern colonies. Deer usually do not eat ferns, but they selectively eat hardwood seedlings, blackberries, and other herbaceous and woody species. The ferns further increase competition for light, moisture, and space.
Controlling aggressive ferns requires much effort! It is nearly impossible to weed them by pulling because the tough rhizomes run underground. Unless loosened by digging, they are difficult to remove. Fire only stimulates growth and further spread. Lime may be added to the soil to make it more alkaline, making growing conditions less favorable for ferns. However, raising the pH can negatively impact other plants. Regular and repeated mowing or cutting does slow the spread of aggressive ferns. A systemic herbicide like glyphosate (e.g., Roundup) is effective, but it is not selective for only ferns. Sulfometuron methyl (e.g., Oust) is selective for broadleaved plants and manages ferns. If using an herbicide or other chemical, always read and follow the manufacturer’s directions.
As for me, I still enjoy my hay-scented ferns where they are. I will continue to pull and dig them out where I do not want them. They add a soft touch to my Astilbe, Hosta, and cardinal flowers (Lobelia cardinalis). The hay-scented ferns also cover the area where my lily-of-the-valley (Convallaria majalis) died back – but that is a story for another day!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.