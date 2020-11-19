WILLIAMSPORT — Coffee Hour, featuring author and quilt maker Wendy Etzel, will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at the Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
Etzel’s lecture will coincide with the holiday exhibit at the museum, “A Holiday Jewel Box at a County Gem: Quilts, Silver and Jade at the Taber," which runs Dec. 4 through Jan. 16.
The display will feature a number of Etzel’s quilts with mansions on Millionaires’ Row in Williamsport, accomplished in cloth and lace.
As a professional quilting teacher, she has conducted classes across the USA, and in Canada, Australia and New Zealand. In 1994 her first book, "Houses of Cloth," featuring several of Williamsport's historic homes, was chosen as the best new book at the Houston Quilt Market.
Continuing as an author with a love of architecture, "Log by Log" featured primitive, folk-like log cabins that appeared in an episode on HGTV.
Fabric furniture with shelves became the focus in "The Collectibles Quilt" and lastly "The Kite Revue," a return to more traditional design.
For more information on the lecture, call 570-326-3326 or visit www.tabermuseum.org.
