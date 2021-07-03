I don’t know about you, but there are always a few vegetables that are challenging. For me, one is eggplant, Solanum melongena. A member of the nightshade family, it is native to India and a close cousin to tomatoes and potatoes. The flowers are self-pollinating which means no insects are needed for pollination. Eggplants prefer a sunny location with fertile, well-drained, soil with pH between 5.5 and 7.2, that is high in organic matter, and receives an inch of water weekly.
Eggplants grow into tall, angular plants, so they should be spaced 24- to 36-inches apart. Choose a spot where nightshade family members, like eggplants, tomatoes, potatoes, or peppers, have not been grown for at least two years, as crop rotation is important. Two weeks before planting in your garden, remove all weeds, loosen the planting bed to a depth of 6 to 10 inches and mix in a 2-inch layer of rich compost along with a standard application of balanced fertilizer and water well. To provide the necessary warm soil in cool climates and speed up plant growth, lay black plastic over the soil or mulch with dark compost. Once planted, fertilize eggplant weekly with a soluble fertilizer. Until the plants start to flower, use a balanced fertilizer with a 1-1-1 ratio such as 10-10-10. Once flowering starts, switch to a high potassium blend such as 10-15-30. Most tomato fertilizers fit the definition of high potassium. Be sure to follow the product’s directions.
Another option for successfully growing eggplants is to use large, dark-colored containers which can become 10 degrees warmer in the sun. For best results, look for varieties that are labeled “compact” or “for containers”, Use only one eggplant in a 14 to16-inch wide container. Support is not required, but tomato cages installed at or shortly after planting are beneficial. Keep your container on an outdoor table (off the ground) to keep them out of range of ground-dwelling flea beetles. Growing in containers requires regular fertilization to maintain steady growth and good leaf color. Follow the same directions for fertilizing plants in the ground, Plants in containers need to be watered more often and also need to be fertilized more frequently.
The most prevalent pest of eggplant is the flea beetle, Epitrix fuscula. These small, jumping, shiny-coated beetles that overwinter in soil and plant debris emerge in early spring when temperatures reach about 50 degrees. They can devastate young eggplant plants by chewing small holes in the leaves that reduces leaf surface area. This results in slow plant growth and low yields of small fruit. It is critical to protect newly transplanted eggplants. Healthy, fast-growing plants are more likely to outgrow light flea beetle damage.
Protect your young eggplants from flea beetles by controlling weeds, removing old crops debris, and planting crops as late as possible. Late planting avoids the time of beetle emergence and results in plants growing faster so they can better resist damage. Row covers also protect eggplants from flea beetle damage. If necessary, use organic and non-organic pesticides to help with flea beetle control. Always follow all label directions when using any pesticide.
Another pest of eggplant is the Colorado potato beetle, Leptinotarsa decemlineata. These yellow and dark brown striped beetles emerge in the spring, but both adults and larvae devour leaves. You can easily handpick the red to salmon-colored larvae and adult beetles and drop them into soapy water. Attract beneficial predatory insects, practice crop rotation, and mulch the plants heavily with straw as prevention for these pests. If pesticides are needed, Colorado potato beetles are resistant to most synthetic products. Spinosad and azadirachtin (neem) are organic and effective.
Verticillium wilt kills more eggplants than any other disease. Discourage this soilborne fungal disease by ensuring good drainage and warm soil. Pull and destroy any eggplants that wilt and then collapse. Do not add the infected plant material to your compost pile.
Enjoy your beautiful eggplant fruits in a ratatouille recipe!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.