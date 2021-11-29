WATSONTOWN — The Watsontown Area Business Association (WABA) has announced its schedule of holiday events.
Santa will arrive via a Caravan of Lights Parade, being held starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the borough. The parade will stop at a tree lighting, taking place at 6 p.m. in the area of the Nurse Helen Fairchild Memorial Bridge.
Santa will also parade through the borough in a stagecoach from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.
On Friday evenings Dec. 10 and 17, Santa will be chauffeured through the borough. He will appear during a showing of "The Christmas Chronicles," being held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Kingdom Kidz, 11 E. Third St., Watsontown.
The Warrior Run Area Fire Department will hold a drive-thru event with Santa from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 18, at the fire department on Main Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.