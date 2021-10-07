MILTON — With eight COVID-19 cases reported among Milton Area High School students, the school's ninth and tenth graders have switched to a virtual learning model for two days.
According to the district's website, students in the two grades are learning virtually Oct. 7-8.
"All other grads and schools remain open for in-person instruction," the site states. "Families may pick up meals at the high school front entrance from 10:30 to 11 a.m."
According to the district's online COVID-19 dashboard, the following have been noted over the last 14 days:
• Baugher Elementary School: Two staff members, three students positive for COVID-19; one student presumed positive; and nine students quarantined.
• White Deer Elementary School: Four students presumed positive; one student and one staff member quarantined.
• Milton Middle School: Two students positive; one student quarantined.
• Milton Area High School: Eight students positive; three students presumed positive; and four students quarantined.
