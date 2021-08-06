If you live in Central Pennsylvania, there are multiple opportunities over the next three days to take in a variety of different forms of automobile racing, all within an easy drive of the area.
The action kicks off tonight as the USAC midget series will make its first appearance at the new Bloomsburg Fair Raceway.
With a robust schedule, the USAC midget series has already seen numerous drivers win this year, including Chris Windom, Kody Swanson, Thomas Meseraull, Logan Seavey and Tanner Thorson.
A different USAC division, the Silver Crown series, will be in action Sunday night, contesting a 75-lap race at the Selinsgrove Speedway.
Justin Grant won the most recent Silver Crown race, held on the concrete Winchester Speedway in Indiana. Grant won the USAC sprint car race earlier this summer at Selinsgrove.
Kody Swanson, Shane Cockrum and Tyler Courtney have also won Silver Crown races this season.
The race, which will pay $8,075 to win, will mark the second appearance for the Silver Crown series at Selinsgrove. Shane Cottle won last year’s inaugural race contested at the track.
If you fancy stock car racing, or even road racing, then take the two hour drive north to Watkins Glen, N.Y., where NASCAR’s top divisions will be in action. The series did not race at Watkins Glen last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The ARCA series competes on the historic road course tonight, with the NASCAR truck and Xfinity series contesting a doubleheader Saturday.
Saturday’s event will mark the first truck race contested at Watkins Glen since 2000, when Greg Biffle claimed the victory. Other truck winners at the track include Ron Hornaday, Ron Fellows and Joe Ruttman.
Austin Cindric won the 2019 Xfinity race contested at Watkins Glen and is the favorite to win on Saturday. AJ Allmendinger is also a favorite, as he won his only Cup race at the track, in 2014.
Chase Elliott is the runaway favorite to win Sunday’s Cup race as he won the last two events held at the track, in 2018 and 2019. In both of those races, he held off 2017 winner Martin Truex in battles to the finish.
Elliott’s only won two Cup races thus far this year, both in inaugural events contested on road courses in Austin, Texas, and Elk Hart Lake, Wisc.
The other Watkins Glen Cup winners entered in Sunday’s race are Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin.
Christopher Bell at Daytona and Kyle Larson in Sonoma, Calif., won the other Cup road races contested thus far this season. I expect Larson to be in the mix for the victory Sunday.
As most of the other top NASCAR drivers were enjoying the weekend off last week, Larson was picking up a $50,000 paycheck for winning a World of Outlaws Late Model race contested in Illinois.
