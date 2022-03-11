Second fatality confirmed in crash which claimed Reynolds

PENN TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania State Police at Newport have confirmed a second fatality in a crash which claimed the life of an 11-year-old Warrior Run Middle School student.
Troopers said Royce Rosenfelt, 41, of Orrstown, was killed in a crash which occurred at 9:20 a.m. Feb. 27 along Route 11, south of Cove Road, Penn Township, Perry County. Hunter Reynolds, who was not named in a press release, also died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. The release just listed a second victim as being an 11-year-old Watsontown boy.
A 2015 Ford Taurus driven by Rosenfelt was traveling south on Route 11 — also identified by troopers as State Road — when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a northbound 2016 Honda CRV driven by Reynolds' grandmother, Darlene Hoffmaster, 65, of Mifflinburg. Reynolds was a passenger in her vehicle.
Rosenfelt was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. Reynolds was flown by helicopter to Hershey Medical Center, where he later died from injuries sustained in the crash.
Hoffmaster was transported to Holy Spirit Hospital with severe injuries.
A Go Fund Me page, titled Darlene's Unexpected Medical Expense Fund, has been established to support Hoffmaster.
According to the page, she had emergency surgery Feb. 27, and must have several more surgeries.
As of Friday, $9,200 toward a $10,000 goal had been donated to the page.
Support has also been pouring in from across the community for the Hunter Beck Reynolds Memorial Fund. Proceeds from the fund will be used to help the Reynolds family with expenses related to his loss. The remaining money will go toward a scholarship being created in his name.
Donations to that fund can be sent to Turbotville National Bank, P.O. Box 37, Turbotville, PA 17772.
