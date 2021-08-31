LEWISBURG — Aaron Crawford recently joined the Community Development staff as a program analyst.
He has experience in project management, public speaking, grant writing, and local government work. He graduated in April 2020 with a master’s degree from the University of Pittsburgh in public administration, with a major in public and non-profit management, with a minor in urban affairs and planning.
Susan Martin was hired as a program assistant in the community development program. She has experience with housing programs through the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development. She has an associate’s degree from Olean Business Institute.
Nadine Simpson joined the community development program as a program assistant. She is taking classes in environmental science at Southern New Hampshire University. She has experience in management and customer service experience.
