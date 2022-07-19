LEWISBURG — Strictly Ballet and RiverStage Community Theatre will hold the fourth annual Lewisburg Victorian Fairy Garden Party at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 30, on the lawn in front of the GreenSpace Center, 815 Market St., Lewisburg.
"The Fairy Garden Party was originally intended to be a fundraiser for our Lewisburg Victorian Nutcracker," explained Amy Casimir, artistic director of both events, "But we've never actually raised much money from it. What we have done is to provide an entirely new, fun summertime Victorian event for area families. And although it hasn't done such a good job of raising money, it's done a great job of keeping the Nutcracker fresh in people's minds and keeping the Nutcracker community engaged and interested throughout the year. Especially because auditions for the Nutcracker happen in late summer, it's a good time to re-engage with the community and start whetting the area appetite for ballet and Victoriana."
The auditions are scheduled for Aug. 27.
The garden party will begin with a grand promenade, during which local luminaries will judge participants' costumes. A grand prize for best fairy costume and another for best Victorian costume will be awarded later in the evening.
This year's judges include Coldwell Banker/Penn One Real Estate's Martha Barrick, and The Market Street Group's Connie Timm.
A brief performance by dancers in Strictly Ballet's summer ballet camp, focusing this year on the ballet, "Giselle," will be held After the performance, attendees will be free to play lawn games, have their tarot read by Olivia Lechniak of Widow's Walk, have their photo taken by Eric Santanen, make art with the Art Cart, search for sugarplums and other treats, or hope for a visit from the Green Fairy, who be portrayed by Emily Ayn Bowen.
In addition to the evening's entertainments, the week before the party will feature a scavenger hunt through downtown Lewisburg stores in partnership with the Lewisburg Downtown Partnership. Scavenger hunt winners will be announced and prizes awarded at the end of the party.
"As the producer of the show, I'm supposed to focus on the money," Trey Casimir, Victorian Nutcracker producer, said. "However, in small-town theater you have to trust that the community will provide, and the community is what you have to invest in. Although the Fairy Garden Party has been a bust as a fundraiser, it's been a smash hit for supporting and developing our performers, families of performers, backstage workers and audience. More people have attended each year, and it has become an event in its own right. Especially for those who aren't that interested in sports or fishing, it's really nice to have a special event to look forward to on a late summer evening. The costumes, especially, have gotten more and more lavish and beautiful, and we are delighted to provide an outlet both for those who want to wear a costume and those who want to look at the costumes."
There is no admission to attend, but donations will be accepted.
For more information, including rules for the scavenger hunt, check the Strictly Ballet Arts Facebook or Instagram pages, StrictlyBalletArts.com, or the RiverStage or Lewisburg Downtown Partnership Facebook pages.
