State Police At Selinsgrove 2-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No injuries are were reported in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 4:08 p.m. Nov. 3 at North Susquehanna Trail and Airport Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2016 Ram 1500 driven by Lisa Landis, 30, of Middleburg, collided with a 2018 Ford F550 driven by Scott Roush, 42, of Middleburg, as the two vehicles entered the intersection. Both drivers were belted and not injured.
Burglary
SHAMOKIN DAM — State police are investigating an alleged burglary which occurred sometime overnight Nov. 11 at Sunoco, 3013 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Items stolen included a digital scale valued at $29.99, butane torch valued at $29.99, torch fuel valued at $6.99, carton of Newport cigarettes valued at $98, carton of Newport short valued at $98, Omega Plus stick vape singles valued at $19.99, metal tobacco grinder valued at $14.99, Handmuller tobacco grinder valued at $14.99, stainless steel tobacco grinder valued at $14.99 and tobacco pipe smoking apparatus valued at $8.
Burglary
PERRY TOWNSHIP — A yellow Suzuki RM-250 dirt bike was stolen sometime between 5 p.m. Oct. 31 and 4:30 p.m. Nov. 3 along Route 35, Perry Township, Snyder County.
The bike belongs to a 31-year-old Mount Pleasant Mills man, troopers reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Theft from a motor vehicle
SPRING TOWNSHIP — A semi-automatic handgun was taken from a farm vehicle, police reported.
The incident was reported between 8 p.m. Oct. 25 and 6 p.m. Oct. 26 along Stage Road, Spring Township, Snyder County. The Taurus Millenium 9mm handgun belonging to Dyllan Woodling, 26, of Beavertown, was valued at $450.
Theft by deception
CENTER TOWNSHIP — A suspect allegedly attempted to obtain $4,000 from the account of a 19-year-old Middleburg woman by getting to her place the funds onto gift cards.
The victim’s bank rejected the transaction, police noted. The alleged incident was reported at 8 p.m. Oct. 25 along Troxelville Road, Center Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — State police forwarded a reported case of an alleged fraudulent unemployment claim to the Department of Labor and Industry.
Troopers said the personal information of a 49-year-old Middleburg man was used in an attempt to obtain unemployment. The incident was reported at 8:54 a.m. Nov. 4 along Jones Hill Road, Washington Township, Snyder County.
Theft
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Police are reporting the theft of a total of $150 in cash and coins from three separate vehicles.
The thefts occurred between 11 p.m. Oct. 31 and 4 a.m. Nov. 1 at 2308 Jones Hill Road, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Listed as victims are Steven Gemberling, 64, Richard Prince, 67, and Marvin Houtz, 69, all of Middleburg.
Drug possession
JACKSON TOWNSHIP — A 34-year-old Middleburg woman was charged after a small purse and wallet were found along the roadway with drugs and paraphernalia inside the purse with a medical card.
Marisa Liddington is facing charges after the alleged incident at 11:45 a.m. Oct. 9 along Benfer Drive, Jackson Township, Snyder County.
State Police At Montoursville 2-vehicle crash
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 11:32 a.m. Nov. 2 along Route 15, south of West Blind Road, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
A 2013 Volkswagen Beetle driven by an unnamed female was traveling south when it attempted to pass a 2020 Kenworth but was unable to complete the pass prior to the passing lane coming to an end, troopers noted. When the Volkswagen merged from the left lane its rear bumper struck the front bumper of the tractor, went out of control, spun and ended up off the roadway.
The driver of the Volkswagen was issued a citation for driving on roadways land for traffic, police noted.
1-vehicle crash
WOODWARD TOWNSHIP — A 2019 Ford Edge went east through a parking lot and struck a gas pump barrier.
Troopers said the crash occurred at 3:28 p.m. Nov. 1 in the parking lot of Sheetz, 7775 Route 220, Woodward Township, Lycoming County. No injuries were noted.
Vehicle vs. deer
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle struck a deer, which became stuck atop the vehicle, at 3:37 a.m. Nov. 4 along I-180 westbound, Fairfield Township, Lycoming County.
Brian A. Dunlap, 32, of Muncy, was traveling west in the right lane when his 2017 Ford Focus struck the deer, police reported. Dunlap was belted.
Vehicle vs. deer
COGAN HOUSE TOWNSHIP — No one was injured when a vehicle struck a deer at 6:42 p.m. Nov. 4 along Route 15, Cogan House Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said a 2019 Jeep Cherokee driven by Mary K. Gallagher, 23, of Lebanon, was traveling north when it struck the deer. Gallagher was belted.
