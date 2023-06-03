MILTON — Friends and family gathered Friday night at Meadowbrook Christian School for an intimate ceremony to celebrate the 17 members of the Class of 2023.

“I wish for you all to receive this piece of wisdom: Know who you are, for if you do not know who you are, you will be someone else,” began Christopher Reed, the Class of 2023 valedictorian. “There will doubtless be many people either tonight or in the coming days who will tell us that we’ve arrived or that we’ve made it. But they never say where it is that we have arrived and often only care what we’ve made it through rather than what we’ve made it to.”

Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.