MILTON — Friends and family gathered Friday night at Meadowbrook Christian School for an intimate ceremony to celebrate the 17 members of the Class of 2023.
“I wish for you all to receive this piece of wisdom: Know who you are, for if you do not know who you are, you will be someone else,” began Christopher Reed, the Class of 2023 valedictorian. “There will doubtless be many people either tonight or in the coming days who will tell us that we’ve arrived or that we’ve made it. But they never say where it is that we have arrived and often only care what we’ve made it through rather than what we’ve made it to.”
Reed spoke about the importance of self knowledge, perseverance, and the lessons he had learned during his time as a student.
“There will be times where we fall, but we must rise back up and continue to ride on. Life will go on, and we must go on living," Reed said. "Tonight I wish to tell you that we’ve arrived at the point in our lives when we must decide for ourselves who we are. No longer can we be the person who those around us claim we are, for those people will no longer be around us. If we wish to maintain who we are, then first we must realize who we are."
Reed went on to ruminate about the importance of having strength in life, but also reiterated that strength presented itself in many different forms.
“The first trait of our identity that I wish to discuss with you tonight is strength. Often we think of strength as the opposite of weakness. For example, Cade (Wirnsberger) shows that he is strong in wrestling by beating the people who are weaker. But if we simply measure ourselves by our strength, we will often find ourselves lacking. When someone goes to the gym to lift weights, even if he is very strong, he still will have a rather sad time if he only measures himself by his strength,” he said.
Reed reminded his peers that true strength is actually derived from encountering one’s own weaknesses, and persisting beyond them.
“If we do not consistently push ourselves to our point of weakness, then we will never grow stronger,” he said, using the story of Gideon to help illustrate his point. “...God works best in our weakness, as it is only then that we can grow. So we must take care to define ourselves by both our strength and our weakness. If we do not, our lives will pass by, and we will grow weaker, losing our sense of self. “
Reed closed out his remarks by thanking the faculty and staff who had shaped his experience as a student at Meadowbrook Christian School.
“You have touched our lives and shaped our class in ways that you do not even know. As a final reminder to all of my fellow classmates, we may have made it, but this is not the end. Life will go on, and we must go on living.”
Tracy Schuler, the former Meadowbrook Christian School nurse from 2014-2022, served as the commencement speaker, and Kaitlin Waltman was the salutatorian.
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
