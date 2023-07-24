Hospital presents DAISY Award

DAISY winner Sara Drummond, RN, Intensive Care Unit, UPMC Cole, is pictured with Melissa Estep, RN, director, Medical Surgery AND Intensive Care Unit, UPMC Cole, and Emily Bunnell, RN, director, Nursing, UPMC Cole.

 PROVIDED BY JACKIE FLANAGAN/UPMC

COUDERSPORT — Sara Drummond, RN, Intensive Care Unit at UPMC Cole, was recently recognized as a recipient of the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.

Drummond was nominated by a patient who shared:

