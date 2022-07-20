MILTON — Issues of school safety and security headlined discussions by the Milton Area School District board on Tuesday, focusing on the possibility of increasing the number of school resource officers (SROs) in the district.

Milton Chief of Police Curt Zettlemoyer spoke to the board about the differences between hiring security guards or SROs to protect school campuses. Both in terms of cost and efficacy, Zettlemoyer said additional SROs would prove to be a better investment than security guards, who would not operate under the umbrella of Milton police and who often have a high turnover rate.

Staff writer Matt Stulberg can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email matts@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.