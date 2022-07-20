MILTON — Issues of school safety and security headlined discussions by the Milton Area School District board on Tuesday, focusing on the possibility of increasing the number of school resource officers (SROs) in the district.
Milton Chief of Police Curt Zettlemoyer spoke to the board about the differences between hiring security guards or SROs to protect school campuses. Both in terms of cost and efficacy, Zettlemoyer said additional SROs would prove to be a better investment than security guards, who would not operate under the umbrella of Milton police and who often have a high turnover rate.
“I think that when you talk about a security guard versus an SRO, an SRO is going to build relationships with your staff, with your students and, most importantly, with your community. I think that’s the avenue you need to pursue,” said Zettlmoyer, who recommended an SRO for the elementary school level and advocated that students be introduced to safety education earlier on in their school experience.
Director of Student Services Catherine Girton said the two resource officers currently working in the schools are able to communicate more closely with school administration than a security guard could and liaison with the police department to ensure students are safe on and off campus. The cost for two additional SROs, she said, would total around $140,000, with some of that money going towards trainings and equipment.
A question from parent Anthony Beachel during public comment regarding the possibility of arming school employees was met with skepticism by Zettlemoyer and school solicitor Carl Beard Sr., who said such a move isn’t in the cards legislatively and wouldn’t necessarily increase student safety.
“I would be very hesitant ... given the circumstances of having people with firearms and our officers responding. Look at some of the most recent incidents in the nation, you have 300-plus officers responding, you have another person with a firearm they have to be concerned with,” said Zettlemoyer. “I’m not saying that there’s not a time or circumstance where it might be beneficial... if I had to give an answer and decide on something right now I would say I have major hesitation about it.”
Assistant to the Superintendent Dr. John Bickhart, who sat in on the meeting in place of Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan, said school security is one of his top priorities as he prepares to step into the role of superintendent in the fall.
“There is no doubt the ultimate priority I will have is the safety of everyone in our schools,” said Bickhart. “I think from an educational standpoint — parent education, student education — and the relationship that exists with the borough and the ability to work through other organizations, this to me is a priority.”
Damion Spahr, of SitelogIQ, updated the board on the progress of the renovation project at James F. Baugher Elementary School. Spahr said a design plan will be presented to the board at its August meeting, with cost options to be presented in early September.
He said the team is still looking at changes to the initial scope of the project in order to maximize the impact of the funds available for the project, including possible modifications to the plans for performing arts, bathrooms, windows and roof details. The board voted to approve an amendment to the district’s agreement with SiteLogIQ that would provide a temporary wall in the elementary school’s D pod as well as an exterior path, with a cost not to exceed $69,204.
Following the passage of the state budget earlier this month, business administrator Derrek Fink presented the board with a breakdown of the new funding allocated to the district. The district will receive $10.2 million in basic education funding, an increase of 4.5% over the previous year and $263,704 more than budgeted for the 2022-23 year. It will also receive $1.6 million in special education funding, a 5% increase over the previous year and $81,169 more than budgeted. The additional funding will help offset the district’s $276,000 deficit.
The district will also receive $150,656 in career and technical education funding, a 7.6% increase over the previous year, and two grants for mental health services and safety and security, each totaling $129,994.
The board also approved the district’s Special Education Plan for 2022-2025, with the abstention of board member Lindsay Kessler. The plan, which will guide special education in the district for the next three years, details district procedures within special education and relevant data analysis, broken down teacher by teacher. The plan also addresses professional development plans within the special education program. The plan will be submitted to the Bureau of Special Education through the Pennsylvania Department of Education for review.
Athletic Director Rod Harris reported that the paving of the new track surface is underway, having begun roughly two weeks ago, with the first coat now complete. Next week the sealant will be applied, after which painters will arrive to add the final touches. Harris said the track is on schedule to be completed by Aug. 26, the date of the high school’s first home football game.
Bickhart and members of the board, including Kessler, Brett Hosterman, and board President Christine Rantz, also expressed their support for free admission at school athletic events for district students, after Harris initially suggested removing the current honor card and sports pass systems in favor of one based on good standing.
“What I’m looking to do is generate excitement. We have an opportunity right now with a brand new facility out there to allow our students, our children within these walls to be able to come support their peers,” said Harris.
In other business, the board approved:
• The resignation of Kristin Barr, kindergarten teacher at James F. Baugher Elementary School, effective Aug. 13. Barr worked for the district for 17 years.
• The hiring of: Madeline Esch, district-wide speech and language, at $57,967 per year, effective Aug. 11; Griffin Molino, eighth grade social studies teacher, at $53,117 per year, effective Aug. 11; Tearra Brezan, special education, emotional support at James F. Baugher Elementary School, at $53,117 per year, effective Aug. 11; Jamie Flook, high school band percussion, at $595 per year, effective for the 2022-23 school year; and Riley Godown, high school band color guard, at $595 per year, effective for the 2022-2023 school year.
The July Citizen of the Month was Cameron Curtis, a fourth grader at James F. Baugher Elementary School and son of Amy Curtis.
Board Vice President Andrew Frederick and board member Eric Moser were absent from the meeting, which concluded with an executive session to discuss personnel matters.
