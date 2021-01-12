HARRISBURG – State Rep. Joe Hamm (R-84) announced he has been appointed to the House Environmental Resources and Energy, Game and Fisheries, Local Government, and Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness committees.
Hamm was sworn in to the House of Representatives on Jan. 5.
