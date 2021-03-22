LEWISBURG — Who knew one year ago that people’s skills would be tested to do things once taken for granted?
Such has been the case at the First Baptist Church of Lewisburg. The church and the Rev. Jillian Hankamer shifted to online services soon after it was clear they could not meet safely during COVID-19. But the sound quality of the music and spoken word during services was in need of tweaking.
Enter Brett Hosterman, First Baptist Church of Lewisburg music director, choir director and long-time organ player. The former public school band director found there was a learning curve involved.
“When we made the switch to virtual services, the first one was in my living room with my piano, the pastor and a candle,” Hosterman said. “It was a Facebook live stream. We did that for two weeks.”
Hosterman said they returned to the church where a Facebook stream originated for a time.
“One thing we noticed right away was the audio,” he said. “We were just using a laptop, nothing super fancy. Audio for our people was really important.”
A church with traditional roots, Hosterman said he knew they had to get the music right. He sought ways to make the setup a little more professional but not spend a lot of money.
Making the online service sound and look better was the desired outcome. As a musician, graphic artist and photographer, Hosterman saw transitioning to virtual maestro as a natural step to take.
If Hosterman was to direct, he knew the music for the service would have to be recorded and ready to go for Sunday services. The church thus made an investment of a little less than $2,000 in equipment.
Hosterman credited Paul Smith as a technical mentor and a friend of the church for providing advice about what would work best. A couple of cameras, monitors and a switch are in use and Hosterman sometimes brings in a camera of his own.
Hosterman found free broadcast software which let him switch from graphics to a live camera for the pastor and the member doing the reading. Messages from the church bulletin are entered in advance and aerial drone footage of the church is also edited in.
“It is pretty impressive to see it work,” he said. “For as little money as we have invested, I think we have a top-notch production.”
The organ is recorded on Wednesdays, Hosterman said, using a microphone and a laptop. The combination produced a clean sound.
“You don’t know what setting people are listening in at home,” he added. “Are they listening in a big room? On the phone or on a big sound system?”
Members have been apparently pleased by the quality of the virtual service, Hosterman said, to the extent that there has been no rush to return to in-person services.
As the pandemic eases, Hosterman said there is a good chance that a digital team will be doing what he is doing now.
“We’d hope to continue this digital worship on an ongoing basis,” he said. “The church feels it is a great outreach if somebody is sick on a given Sunday or just not feeling up to coming, they can still tune in.”
Hosterman said it’s not hard to operate, but his responsibilities as music director will return. The choir may be returning in the fall. In-person services may resume after Easter Sunday.
Hosterman said he had to learn more than ever in the last year about broadcast techniques, streaming virtually and mixing graphics and live video.
The First Baptist Church of Lewisburg, 51 S. Third St., Lewisburg can be reached at 570-524-7438 or via fbclbg.org.
