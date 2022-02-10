TROUT RUN — A pre-spring hike will be held from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19, along the 2.6-mile ridge of the Katy Jane Trail at Rider Park.
Park Manager Sara Street will explain tree species growing along the trail.
Those attending should wear sturdy hiking boots.
To register to attend, call 570-321-1500 or email FCFP@fcfpartnership.org.
