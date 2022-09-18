Mifflinburg woman killed in crash

HARTLEY TOWNSHIP — A 31-year-old Mifflinburg woman was killed in a crash which occurred early Sunday morning, Sept. 18, along Old Turnpike Road, Hartley Township, Union County.
Troopers said Melissa Dziadzio was driving 2009 Ford Focus east on Old Turnpike Road when the vehicle lost control on a bend in the roadway, crossed the center line, rotated, traveled off the side of the road and struck a utility pole. The car then traveled through a field and into a row of pine trees. Dziadzio died as a result of injures sustained in the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.