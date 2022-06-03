As I was putting this page together one week ago, an email popped into my inbox announcing that 2007 Formula 1 champion Kimi Raikkonen will be driving a third car for Trackhouse Racing in the Aug. 21 NASCAR Cup Series race in Watkins Glen.
The announcement was made several days after Trackhouse announced it will be fielding a third car in select races for international racing champions. When the initial announcement was made, I assumed the driver would be 2009 Formula 1 champion Jenson Button. Though retired from Formula 1, he is active in some racing divisions and has expressed an interest in racing in the United States.
However, I’m not surprised that Raikkonen will be driving for the team. When he retired from F1 competition at the end of last season, he left the door open to again racing in NASCAR. While on a sabbatical from Formula 1 in 2011, Raikkonen competed in a NASCAR truck and Xfinity series race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.
He finished 15th in the truck race and 27th in the Xfinity race. He did impress as those were his first starts on an oval and in NASCAR.
Given his road racing background, and natural driving abilities, I’m expecting Raikkonen to perform well in his Cup series debut. He’s also racing for the Trackhouse team, which scored its first win earlier this season at the Circuit of the Americas road course in Austin, Texas, with Ross Chastain behind the wheel.
Several years ago, some within the motorsports industry were lobbying for Raikkonen to compete in the Indy 500. While I would love to see him in the U.S. open wheel series, I have a feeling any further racing he does in the U.S. will be in a stock car.
I also have to wonder if Trackhouse is trying to lure other F1 champions into NASCAR. A driver of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton’s stature will likely never step behind the wheel of a stock car.
However, I could see two-time champ Fernando Alonso or four-time champion Sebastian Vettel attempting to step into the top racing series in the U.S.
Alonso has competed in the Indy 500 and major sports car racing events in the United States. Should he opt not to return to F1 after this season, he would be a logical choice for Trackhouse to pursue to run some races. And nearly every series in the world has offered Vettel at least a test as rumors have spread that he may retire from F1 at the end of the year. I suspect Trackhouse owner Justin Marks is also pursuing Vettel.
In an unrelated story to develop over the last several weeks, it was made known that New York City Mayor Eric Adams has offered Formula 1 the opportunity to stage a race on Randalls and Wards Island in the city.
Given that F1 will be staging three races in the U.S. next year — in Miami, Austin and Las Vegas — the series has politely declined the opportunity to race in New York City.
While F1 will not be racing in New York, if the city is open to hosting another major motorsports event — Formula e races on a street course laid out in the Red Hook section of the city — NASCAR executives should be knocking on Adams’ door, offering an alternative motorsports event that could draw mass crowds.
I do not want to see NASCAR host a street race for its top series, as I believe the divison belongs on oval tracks. However, rumors have been swirling the sanctioning body is looking to hold a street race, with Chicago being the most talked-about potential destination.
Several years ago, NASCAR attempted to develop an oval track in the New York City area. While that project fell through, a street race backed by the city could be something the division would be interested in.
With the desire of series officials to try new things with its scheduling, a New York City street race may be just the thing for NASCAR to attempt. Like this year’s exhibition race at the LA Coliseum, it would surely attract mass amounts of attention from media — and potential new fans — in a major metropolitan area.
And while I’m not a proponent of NASCAR street races — and I likely wouldn’t event put a Randalls Island street race on my list of “must see” events — it would be interested to see what impact racing in New York City would have on the series.
