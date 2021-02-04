HARRISBURG — Sen. John Gordner believes the 2021-2022 budget proposed by Gov. Tom Wolf is “irresponsible” and “unconstitutional.”
“It is a non-starter,” Gordner said. “The whole rest of the budget, you can’t consider. It’s all cooked with those $2 billion tax increases.”
According to the Associated Press, Wolf’s proposal is seeking to raise Pennsylvania’s flat personal income tax and shift the burden to higher earners.
The Associated Press said the proposal would increase spending through the state’s main bank account to $37.8 billion. Including a supplemental cash request to cover cost overruns in the current fiscal year, Wolf is seeking authorization for another roughly $5.5 billion in new spending, or almost 17% more.
Wolf’s proposal carries what could approach $2 billion extra for public schools, an increase of more than 20%.
“The budget is based on almost a 50% increase in the personal income tax, which is a complete non starter,” Gordner said. “His proposal, as laid out, is probably actually unconstitutional.”
According to the Associated Press, the personal income tax increase would take the flat rate to 4.49% from 3.07%, but increase the exemption for the lowest earners.
Under that scenario, the lowest earners — about 40% of the total — would pay less in income tax, while approximately the top one-third of taxpayers would pay more.
A household of four earning above $50,000, but below $84,000, would see a tax cut, it said. A household of four earning above $84,000 would pay more, the governor’s office said.
According to Gordner, the Pennsylvania constitution includes a “uniformity clause.”
“That’s why we have a flat income tax,” he explained. “We do not have a progressive one.”
Gordner added that the constitution allows exceptions for poverty.
“Under Gov. Wolf’s proposal, he is basically saying a family of four making $80,000 is in poverty,” he said. “I don’t know that any court could confirm a family of four making $80,000 is living in poverty.
“(Wolf) is basically setting up a progressive tax rate that’s not constitutional.”
If Wolf were to try to pass the new tax proposal by an executive order, Gordner believes it would be challenged in court and found to be unconstitutional.
In addition, he said “almost all small businesses” pay the personal income tax.
“If you go to downtown Milton or downtown Watsontown and look at any of the small businesses, they pay the personal income tax,” Gordner said. “They are probably not going to be able to take care of or take advantage of the exceptions the governor is talking about.
“With everything else that has hit small businesses with this governor... to impose a 50% income tax on every small business in Lewisburg, Milton and Watsontown is incredibly tone deaf.”
Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108) also noted the potential negative impact on small businesses.
“Many of our small businesses pay that (personal income) tax,” she said. “For them, they have had an incredibly difficult year trying to stay afloat. This may push them over the edge. They won’t be able to stay afloat.
According to Gordner, the Senate Appropriations Committee would normally start budget hearings next week. However, those hearings have been postponed until March.
“With President (Joe) Biden and a Democratic House and Senate, they are looking at another stimulus package,” Gordner explained. “In President Biden’s proposal, the $1.9 trillion proposal, Pennsylvania would get around $6 billion in funding for state government.”
While that figure may change, he expects states will receive direct stimulus funding.
“It would be irresponsible for us, at this point, to dive into the budget until we see what federal monies are coming to state government,” Gordner said.
Schlegel-Culver said the House will start budget hearings in the coming week.
“The governor’s budget is a starting point for conversation,” she said. “It’s what we would like to see done. More or less, like a wish list... The hard work starts now.”
She said it will be a difficult budget year.
“The governor’s proposal is extremely ambitious,” Schlegel-Culver said.
In addition to expressing concerns about Wolf’s proposed tax structure, Schlegel-Culver also noted concern with a proposal for funding Pennsylvania State Police.
“He wants to implement a service fee for every commonwealth municipality,” she said, adding that municipalities would pay a fee for Pennsylvania State Police protection even if they have their own force.
While Wolf hopes to bring in an additional $168 million for Pennsylvania State Police through the proposal, Schlegel-Culver said its fee structure has not yet been released.
“I think our state police do a wonderful job with the large amount of territory they are covering,” she said. “Why aren’t (municipalities) charged based on usage?
“Now, you are going after municipalities with police and without,” Schlegel-Culver continued. “You are not getting anything for your dollar. You are not getting a faster response time.”
She also noted that Wolf has always proposed moving funding for the Pennsylvania State Police out of the transportation section of the budget.
“We just don’t think this is the way to do it,” Schlegel-Culver said.
“We think we need to do a better job spending the money we have collected, instead of looking to collect more.”
