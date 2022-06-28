WILLIAMSPORT — The link between energy prices and domestic production was stressed Monday at an energy roundtable which gathered representatives of natural gas producers, a member of Congress and others.
Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa.12) opened a luncheon discussion at the Pennsylvania College of Technology (PCT) after a tour of a Range Resources production facility near Cogan Station. Industry officials present included drillers and the head of an advocacy group who asked for policy changes.
Chairman Scott Metzger and Tony Mussare, Lycoming County commissioners, were also on hand. A tour of PCT facilities followed the gathering.
David E. Callahan, Marcellus Shale Group president, said it was troubling to hear Biden administration officials say the natural gas industry had a decade or less to keep producing.
“That sends a chill through the industry,” Callahan said. “At the same time they are advancing liquified natural gas or gas exports to Europe.”
Callahan noted a recent headline projecting natural gas rationing in Germany. He predicted it could have implications across the economy of Europe and other countries.
“We need infrastructure here in this country not only to serve our own needs but also to help our allies,” Callahan said. “We need to unleash American ingenuity (and) unleash our technological advancement.”
He added that American natural gas was produced more cleanly than gas produced elsewhere.
“We need to keep pushing forward, common sense strategies which look at reliability of supply, costs (and) environmental profile,” Callahan said. “All of the above, not just one of those factors.”
Keller said the trip to the job site was a learning experience. He said opportunities for advancement were impressive.
Meantime, Bill deRosiers, Coterra Energy manager of external affairs, said pipeline infrastructure is among the most vital links for the industry. He hopes attitudes will shift back to building pipelines if regulators deem a one is in the best interests of the country.
“A lot of these pipelines were built for the then-populations of the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s,” deRosiers said. “Just because they are meeting today’s needs doesn’t mean that they are going to meet tomorrow’s needs.”
DeRosiers said people were basically comfortable with natural gas energy distribution as it is now. He called on Keller to repeat a message that new infrastructure needed to be built.
“We find it very ironic that that we are exporting gas through Maryland to Japan in 28 days, but we can’t ship gas to New England coming out of Susquehanna County,” deRosiers said. “I don’t understand how we can allow that as a country and as a Congress when we have the solutions to not only solve our problems but the world’s problems.”
Part of the problem, Keller said, has to do with permitting. But he observed that pipeline infrastructure improvement seemed to lag at the federal level unlike Interstate highways which always seem to be improved.
Similarly, Andrew Ritter Jr., of Range Resources, noted that massive federal spending on public infrastructure never seemed to be directed toward energy pipelines.
Mussare asked if there are new programs to aid payment of utility bills. It was noted that programs like LIHEAP (Low Income Household Energy Assistance Program) are available, but more commonly supported by the marketing side of the industry.
DeRosiers thanked Keller for support of industry training programs which have helped ease the need for drivers with commercial licenses (CDL). He said in less than a year, a Susquehanna County Career and Technology Center CDL program has graduated more than 100 top-rated commercial drivers. DeRosiers noted upcoming classes are booked.
Keller said Congress is working on addressing the current prohibition on CDL drivers under age 19 were prohibited from driving out of state.
Industry leaders said students need to be assured that the industry will be around and family-sustaining careers can be had. Talk that the gas industry and fossil fuels is disappearing is common among younger people, but refutable.
