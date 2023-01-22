Fashion show helps students exercise Spanish language skills

WILLIAMSPORT — Students enrolled in Elementary Spanish II at Lycoming College had the opportunity recently to strengthen their vocabulary by holding a live fashion show.
Serving as announcers and models, students utilized their Spanish language skills to describe clothing by style, color, fabric, and price, as others sashayed along the catwalk showing off themed outfits from nightwear to winter clothes, sports gear, formal wear, and more.
“The fashion show gave me an opportunity to apply the vocabulary and verbal skills practically,” said history major Jordan Golding. “It also forced me to review more class material to make sure I was on point when speaking.”
Yuly Orjuela Rozo, a foreign language teaching assistant from Colombia, also participated by modeling a traditional dress and performing a traditional dance.
Lauri Rintelman, Spanish lecturer at Lycoming College, collaborated with Andreas Rentsch, associate professor of photography, who enlisted several art majors to gain photography experience by capturing the show in photos.
“I think that the idea to collaborate between the two departments was well thought out as it created a scenario for the photography students to gain experience and added energy and excitement to a college class where students don’t usually get to utilize their learned skills in an innovative way,” said photography major Iscah Rintelman. “I hope there are more events where different courses can come together and participate in an environment that promotes their growth and creativity while adding some laughter and enjoyment into the mix.”
In previous years, Rintelman assigned the fashion show individually to students who then turned in their presentations as video. In the spring of 2022, she shifted gears.
“I did a live fashion show for the first time and found that the student’s energy surrounding the day of presentation was so high that I chose to do all fashion shows live from that point on,” she said.
When asked what she gained as a photographer for the show, Iscah replied, “Throughout the time working with the Spanish students and teachers, I was able to understand the controlled chaos that happens behind the scenes when trying to capture an event and how to navigate directing large numbers of people. I also was able to learn how to set up a station thinking about the schematics of the area and flow of the event as well as how to create a good environment and setting where the photos can convey the feelings and excitement experienced in the moment.”
Rintelman additionally invited her friend Daniel Arnold, New York City street and fashion photographer for Vogue and The New York Times to the event. Arnold took event photos and used the time on campus to speak to Rentsch’s photography students about the profession.
