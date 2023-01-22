Fashion show helps students exercise Spanish language skills

Lycoming College Spanish students held a fashion show to apply their learned vocabulary and photography students join to gain experience.

 PROVIDED BY MARLA KRAMER/ LYCOMING COLLEGE

WILLIAMSPORT — Students enrolled in Elementary Spanish II at Lycoming College had the opportunity recently to strengthen their vocabulary by holding a live fashion show.

Serving as announcers and models, students utilized their Spanish language skills to describe clothing by style, color, fabric, and price, as others sashayed along the catwalk showing off themed outfits from nightwear to winter clothes, sports gear, formal wear, and more.

