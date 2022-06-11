LEWISBURG — Emergency service has joined fields of medicine which at least partly rely on contracted help.
In other words, the emergency medical technician (EMT) a patient meets on board an ambulance may not be from the area.
Jonathan Bastian, Evangelical Regional Mobile Medical Services (ERMMS) operations director, said the trend reflected drastic changes in the healthcare landscape.
"A lot of it really stems from the overall decline in volunteerism," Bastian said. "(It's) across the nation; it is not unique to any locale."
The demand for paid EMTs and paramedics apparently rose while at the same time the emergency service profession began to lose certified people.
"In the last decade or so, Pennsylvania has lost about 36,000 EMTs," Bastian said. "They have either left the profession completely and dropped their certification. Or they have got certification but are not working in the profession."
Bastian said agencies are becoming more enterprising in the way they recruit and retain staff so that hospitals can continue to provide the essential service.
"We saw in other areas of health care where the notion that when there is a shortage of staff or license type in one area, we can tap into individuals which are not local to help fill the void," Bastian said. "(It) really exploded in the midst of the pandemic. Not only was there a lot of burnout and staff leaving the profession, but we were also already dealing with a national nursing shortages."
Bastian said the concept that a professional can travel has spread to nursing, lab science personnel, phlebotomists, physicians and physician assistants.
"EMS agency staffing is not nearly as common," Bastian said. "ERMMS took the approach of how can we expose our agency to people outside of the very local area."
For the most part, Bastian said if a local person has EMT or paramedic certification they are either working or have no interest in the field.
"We have really depleted the candidates in the local area," he added. "One of the approaches is how can we attract people from outside of the area. We did open the doors to agency staffing on a very limited basis."
Bastian said ERMMS currently has a handful of agency staff members. Each agency has its own contracted rates of pay with licensed personnel. While it may be more expensive than a conventional hire, the agency employee is likely filling a critical need.
"As with any recruitment or retention technique, there are always challenges with it," Bastian said. "But we've definitely seen come positives that have come of it."
Their first paramedic traveler has finished his assignment and now works per diem for about 36 hours per pay period. Bastian said the employee is able to fill holes in scheduled coverage due to staff shortages.
Bastian said their agency which collects candidates. ERMMS then selects people who, based on experience, would be a good fit.
"A certified EMT or paramedic can do many things in this country and it varies by state to some extent," Bastian said. "They may have worked in an ER (emergency department) or they may have worked in one of those stand-alone ERs. Texas is a big one that has those stand-alone emergency rooms."
Field experience, rendering aid and getting a person to a hospital in a short amount of time, is key to a good fit.
"The goal of this staffing model is to get long-term employees," Bastian said. "We have a few on our team right now, but we have some success stories."
A second agency employee planned to work through the summer and could come on board part time afterward.
"It is a great opportunity to also bring in new ideas and different ideas to care," Bastian said. "While EMS works with very structured protocols, there is still a style to medicine. Medicine is an art and EMS is an art."
Bastian noted that emergency service is a kind of stepping stone for a healthcare career. With continued education an EMT can become a paramedic, a physician's assistant, a nurse or a physician.
"We encourage that (and) promote that," he concluded. "We as a healthcare organization need all of those certification types. If we can help keep someone in the industry, in healthcare, that is the number one goal."
Bastian said several employees are currently in nursing school. Tuition assistance programs are available as well as flexible scheduling to aid in furthering an employee's career.
