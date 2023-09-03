DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A Hughesville man was ejected from a vehicle in a violent Saturday evening crash, and a fire engine was reportedly struck on the highway while on the scene of an early Sunday morning crash as a slew of holiday-weekend crashes kept responders on the go.
Anthony Hurst, 36, sustained suspected serious injuries after being ejected from a vehicle he was driving at 5:34 p.m. Saturday along Interstate 180, at mile marker 7.3, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
According to a press release issued Sunday by Tpr. Matthew Chamberlain, Hurst was driving a 1997 Honda CRV west on Interstate 180 when the vehicle lost control, swerved and struck an embankment.
After striking the embankment, the vehicle overturned onto its roof, with Hurst being ejected through the driver-side window. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, Chamberlain stated.
Hurst was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for treatment of suspected serious injuries. Four passengers, all from Hughesville, sustained suspected minor injuries. They were identified by Chamberlain as: An 8-year-old girl; a 10-year-old boy; a 5-year-old boy; and Jacqueline Neron, 36.
The Warrior Run Area Fire Department responded to the crash, along with EMS providers from Milton, White Deer Township and Hughesville. Milton fire police were also reportedly called to assist with traffic control as Interstate 180 was shut down as responders worked on scene.
In a separate crash which occurred early Sunday morning, firefighters from Turbot Township and Potts Grove were called to the area of mile marker 214 in the township after receiving reports of a tractor-trailer crash.
According to a post on the Union County Fire Wire Facebook page, a second tractor-trailer truck struck an engine from Potts Grove as it was working on scene. Emergency services radio communications indicated there were no injuries.
Pennsylvania State Police have not yet issued a report on the Interstate 80 crash.
Those were just two of several crashes reported over the weekend. At around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, the Milton fire and police departments were called to a two-vehicle crash which occurred at the intersection of South Front and Center streets in the borough. An ambulance from Lewisburg's William Cameron Engine Company also responded.
There were no reports of serious injuries in the Milton crash. One pickup truck involved in the crash ended up on the steps of Bethany United Methodist Church, knocking down a handrail at the entrance of the church.
No further details on the Milton crash were available as of press time.
