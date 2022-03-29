UNIVERSITY PARK — “Biosecurity for Commercial Flocks During Avian Influenza in Spanish Language,” a program aimed at Spanish-speaking participants will be held virtually at 1 p.m. Friday, April 1.
The program will focus on the HPAI outbreak, and signs of HPAI.
The webinar is designed for commercial flock employees and owners, and Spanish-speaking participants who want to learn more about biosecurity for commercial flocks during the Avian Influenza outbreak that has recently been detected in small poultry flocks, commercial poultry flocks, and wild birds in several states along the East Coast.
The webinar will include discussions about the current HPAI outbreak, signs of the disease, where to get help if you suspect sick birds, and immediate biosecurity measures you can take to protect your flock.
During this webinar, participants will learn: What is Avian Influenza; an overview of the current HPAI situation in the United States and the current heightened risk to bird owners; clinical signs of HPAI; what bird owners should be looking for; who to contact if you have sick/dying birds and practical biosecurity measures for commercial poultry flocks.
Registrations will be accepted until 1 p.m. April 1.
This event is being offered at no charge to participants. Registration is required to receive access to the webinar. Registrants will also receive access to the webinar recording. More information can be found on the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/avian-biosecurity-es.
