SPRING MILLS — Remote Area Medical (RAM), a nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need, is seeking volunteer medical, dental and vision professionals and general support staff for its March 25-26 clinic being held at the Penns Valley Elementary Intermediate School, 4528 Penns Valley Road, Spring Mills.
Setup will be held Friday, March 24, with teardown Sunday, March 26.
Overnight parking staff to greet patients is also needed, and interpreters can volunteer to aid patients through the process, either in the parking lot or during clinic operations. Individuals do not need to work in the medical field to volunteer as general support.
All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.
Services available at a RAM free clinic include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X- rays, eye exams, eye health screenings, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women's health exams and general medical exams.
For information on volunteering, visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.
