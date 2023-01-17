SPRING MILLS — Remote Area Medical (RAM), a nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need, is seeking volunteer medical, dental and vision professionals and general support staff for its March 25-26 clinic being held at the Penns Valley Elementary Intermediate School, 4528 Penns Valley Road, Spring Mills.

Setup will be held Friday, March 24, with teardown Sunday, March 26.

