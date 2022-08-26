HARRISBURG — As more cases of monkeypox are reported across Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration is pursuing the use of federal dollars to help stretch the state’s limited vaccine supply.

Speaking after a recent news conference, the Democrat said that his administration is considering buying a “different kind of needle for the vaccine,” and is also exploring whether federal money can be used on blood tests for the virus.

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.