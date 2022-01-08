MILTON — Officers with two different police departments in upper Northumberland County should be equipped with body cameras within the next two months.
Watsontown Police Department Chief Rod Witherite said body cameras ordered for his department are expected to arrive next week. They should be ready to be used by officers in about three weeks.
Nearly one year after an order was placed for body cameras, officers with the Milton Police Department should be equipped with their cameras in March, according to department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer.
He said representatives from WatchGuard, the company which the borough ordered the cameras from, should be on site in early March to begin the "on boarding" process with the cameras. He explained the representatives will be installing the cameras and related equipment, and training officers on usage.
On March 25, 2021, Milton Borough Council approved purchasing six cameras, as well as related software and hardware, for $9,868. Borough Manager Jess Novinger noted that in future years it will cost the borough approximately $3,100 annually to cover data storage and related fees.
At the time the cameras were approved by council, Zettlemoyer said it would take "months and months" to receive them due to a high demand for them across the nation.
Witherite said his department is investing $15,550 to purchase and service its WOLFCOM Body Cameras over a five-year period.
The plan includes hardware and software, maintenance and storage fees, as well as new camera batteries every two years. One free camera replacement will also be provided, if necessary.
"Over the past several years, (body cameras) have become more and more popular," Witherite said. "It's because of the accountability and transparency that we ordered the body cams."
Each Watsontown officer will be assigned a camera. In addition to Witherite, the department has five full-time officers.
Zettlemoyer noted the state has protocols in place governing the usage of body cameras for departments.
Milton patrol officers will wear the cameras while on duty. Including Zettlemoyer, the Milton Police Department has eight full-time officers. It also has several part-time officers, including two school resource officers who work within the Milton Area School District.
"It's almost considered the norm for you to have them, it's almost expected to have them," Zettlemoyer said, of police use of the cameras. "It provides transparency on the interaction between the police and the community."
"For police officers, obviously, there's benefits," Witherite said, of having the cameras. "Even at an incident with report writing, things you might not normally see or overlook, you can always go back on the cameras and recount it.
"Even the police officers that wear them are on their best behavior," he continued. "It's a win-win for the public and the police, particularly in this day in age of policing. We need body cameras."
He said officer interaction with the public will not change because of the cameras.
"It's pretty common to have people complain about police officers, at even traffic stops," Witherite said. "Now, we can go back and look at the incident.
"There's so many benefits to the cameras, regrading public service, it makes sense for all departments to have them."
