EAST STROUDSBURG — East Stroudsburg University's Student Activity Association, in conjunction with the Student Government Association, hosted its annual Student Organization Award Banquet Wednesday, Feb. 23.
The banquet honored select clubs and organizations for their achievements during the 2021 calendar year. Rotaract was awarded the Most Active in the Community. Masbe Buah, of Lewisburg, is a Member of ESU Rotaract.
