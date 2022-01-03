LEWISBURG — Anthony Hibbert, Lewisburg Delicatessen manager, hoped 2022 would bring bright new days for the business he runs with his mom and other employees.
“Hopefully, with the new year more will come outside,” Hibbert said. “We are getting farther away from ‘that thing.’ I’m hoping for the new year we get more steady customers.”
Hibbert, along with mom Marylynn Hibbert, said Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve were busy. Dine in and takeout service from their location at 334 Market St. was available all the way through.
Lewisburg Delicatessen catering services also picked up toward the holiday period as word spread about its interesting offerings and outstanding service.
“We usually get a lot of people the days before holidays because nobody wants to cook,” he observed. “Everybody has to cook on that (holiday).”
Hibbert said specialties of the store included imported Italian pastas, sauces and other items.
“I don’t think many people around here have this type of stuff,” Hibbert said. “It is authentic Italian, and that’s what we do here.”
He added that Lewisburg Delicatessen customers sometimes say the deli’s stock reminded them of foods their grandmother had.
“It is awesome to see,” Hibbert said. “We had a lady come in the other day and she had a tear in her eye. She said (she) hadn’t seen this sort of stuff in 20 years.”
Hibbert, whose mom came to the area from Brooklyn, said he enjoyed going to New York City and comparing its corner delis to the Lewisburg Delicatessen.
