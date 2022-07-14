WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC recently welcomed Jennifer Marshalek, D.O., F.A.C.O.O.G., to the Obstetrics and Gynecology team in Williamsport.
Marshalek, born and raised in Montoursville, received her medical degree from A.T. Still University, Kirksville, Mo., and completed an obstetric and gynecological surgery residency and internship with Metro Health Hospital, Wyoming, Mich.
Most recently, Marshalek practiced with Tanner Health System, Carrollton, Ga.
