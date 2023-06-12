HARRISBURG — Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) recently announced the reintroduction of legislation to create an Animal Welfare Board in Pennsylvania.
Senate Bill 785 would create an 18-member Animal Welfare Board to review existing laws and regulations and make recommendations to the General Assembly for action. The board would meet at least once each legislative session or at closer intervals to fulfill the duties outlined in the legislation.
“It would be sensible to establish a group of experts, from various disciplines across the board, to take a look at the laws we have and make a report to the legislature, at least bi-annually, about the bills we have relating to animals,” Yaw said. “That way, we make sure our efforts have the most impact and don’t lead to unintended consequences.”
Yaw first sponsored the measure last session after he learned the legislature’s laws cracking down on puppy mills inadvertently encourage importation of dogs from out-of-state operations with similarly poor conditions.
