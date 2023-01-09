Teen killed in Lycoming County crash

ELDRED TOWNSHIP — A 17-year-old Montoursville girl was killed in a violent crash which occurred at 7:43 a.m. Jan. 6 along Northway Road, Eldred Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers have not identified the girl, who was killed when a 2008 Jeep Wrangler she was driving northbound along Northway Road went off the roadway and struck an embankment.
The Jeep traveled for approximately 67 feet along the embankment before troopers said it went airborne and overturned.
After traveling through the air for approximately 34 feet, troopers said the Jeep then struck another embankment with its roof, before flipping for an unknown number of times. The Jeep came to rest on its roof, against a guide rail.
Troopers said the girl was not wearing a seatbelt, and was ejected from the vehicle in the crash.
