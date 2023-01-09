Teen killed in Lycoming County crash

ELDRED TOWNSHIP — A 17-year-old Montoursville girl was killed in a violent crash which occurred at 7:43 a.m. Jan. 6 along Northway Road, Eldred Township, Lycoming County.

Troopers have not identified the girl, who was killed when a 2008 Jeep Wrangler she was driving northbound along Northway Road went off the roadway and struck an embankment. 

