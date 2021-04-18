DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A portion of Eighth Street Drive in Delaware Township, Northumberland County, will be closed until November as the bridge along the roadway which spans Interstate 180 will be replaced.
According to information provided by PennDOT, the bridge was built in 1971 and has been struck several times "by trucks that did not meet the existing vertical clearance" the bridge provides.
"Those impacts compromised the beams," PennDOT wrote, in an email. "As a result, the department is replacing the structure and wil increase the vertical clearance to eliminate future impacts to the bridge.
Eighth Street drive will close Tuesday, April 20, between Church Road and Susquehanna Trail.
Contractor Glenn O. Hawbaker will then begin demolition of the existing four-span bridge. That portion of the project is expected to take approximately one month to complete.
"Once demolition of the existing bridge is complete, the contractor will begin construction of the new two-span bridge," PennDOT wrote, in an email.
Each span will be 100-feet long, with a single pier in the median between the eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 180.
According to PennDOT, the new bridge will have two 12-foot lanes, with 6-foot shoulders. The total width will be 36 feet.
"New approaches, paving, line painting and installation of a protective barrier along the parapets will complete the bridge," PennDOT said.
The project is expected to be completed by November.
During the design phase of the project, PennDOT said local stakeholders were contacted and participated in the planning of the detour.
According to PennDOT, those consulted included Delaware, Turbot and Lewis Township, the Warrior Run School District, Northumberland County EMA, the Warrior Run Area Fire Department, Turbot Township Volunteer Fire Company, Milton Fire Department, Northumberland County Sheriff's Office, Pennsylvania State Police, Evangelical Community Hospital, UPMC Muncy Valley Hospital, Seven Mountains EMS, LifeFlight, Geisinger Medical Center and local businesses.
"This input resulted in a change of the initially planned detour to the current detour, of Route 44 and Susquehanna Trail," PennDOT said.
During the Tuesday, April 13, Warrior Run School District school board committee session, Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack said five or six buses will have their travel time extended by 5 minutes due to the road closure. Another bus will have its travel time extended by 5 or 10 minutes.
Board President Doug Whitmoyer said the district asked PennDOT to install a temporary red light at the intersection of Susquehanna Trail and Route 54 while the project is taking place, but was told by PennDOT that a red light at that location is not necessary.
Whitmoyer asked students traveling from the school to avoid the Route 54 and Susquehanna Trail intersection while Eighth Street Drive is closed. He also encouraged all drivers to exercise patience and drive with caution.
