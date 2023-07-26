SELINSGROVE — The Susquehanna Valley Chorale (SVC) has announced its 2023-2024 concert season schedule.
SELINSGROVE — The Susquehanna Valley Chorale (SVC) has announced its 2023-2024 concert season schedule.
The season opens with choral concerts Oct. 21-22 at Zion Lutheran Church, Sunbury, featuring Handel’s Messiah.
The SVC will continue its holiday performance, Candlelight Christmas, Dec. 9-10 at Zion Lutheran Church in Sunbury. This concert will also feature the Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale (SVYC), Commonwealth Brass, organ, harp and percussion.
Amendment: Righting Our Wrongs will be performed March 16-17 at Stretansky Hall at Susquehanna University. This multi-movement work by composer Melissa Dunphy, celebrates women’s suffrage through underrepresented voices and brings to the forefront those who still fight for the right to vote today.
The season wraps up with the POPS Concert, featuring the music of Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim, May 10-11, in Weber Auditorium at Susquehanna University.
Regular SVC auditions will take place by appointment only Tuesday, Sept. 5 and 12 at Baptist Church, 51 S. Third St., Lewisburg.
Rehearsals begin at 7 p.m. Sept. 5 at the church.
Youth singers, in grades two through 12 can audition from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 19, and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg. The first youth rehearsal will take place Aug. 28 at the same location.
Appointments are required for youth auditions.
To schedule an audition, contact Coleen Renshaw at 570-765-0637 or coleenrenshaw@gmail.com.
For more information about the SVC and SVYC, visit www.SVCMusic.org.
