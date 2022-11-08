State Police at Milton DUI
BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Jamin Yoder, 20, of Middleburg, has been charged with driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop troopers reported conducting at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at Col. John Kelly and Spruce Run roads, Buffalo Township, Union County.
Retail theft
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A 16-year-old Montgomery girl has been charged after allegedly taking $180 worth of gift cards and $133.59 worth of merchandise from Walmart.
The incident occurred between Oct. 9 and Oct. 2 at 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, Union County.
Theft
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — An unidentified 28-year-old Delaware Township man reported the theft of a personal check, which was then issued to Home Depot for $3,895.
The incident was reported at 6:37 p.m. Oct. 24 along East District Road, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Theft
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Tricia Troutman, 57, of Watsontown, reported the theft of 75 tablets of hydrocodone from a 2011 Chevrolet Traverse.
The theft was reported to have occurred between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Oct. 30 at 122 Dietz Road, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Burglary
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — Emmilyne Carl, 22, of Watsontown, reported an attempted burglary into a moobile home.
The attempt was reported to have occurred between midnight and 2 p.m. Nov. 1 at 9 Eagle Drive, Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Union County Marriage Licenses
• Jason L. Zimmerman, 27, Turbotville to Malinda M. Weaver, 27, Port Trevorton
• Tyler J. Smith, 34, Lewisburg to Mary P. Bergmark, 38, Macon, Ga.
• Samantha L. Hess, 29, New Columbia to Bryan T. Robinson, 30, New Columbia
Deed Transfers
• Robert L. Baiz Partner, Dominic F. Yen Partner, Fiddlers Tract IV to Deborah Morelli, property in Buffalo Township, $1
• Christie L. Brosius, Christie L. Brosius Hunter, to John D. Prendergast, Laura Marie Youtzy Prendergast, property in Mifflinburg, $1
• American BK Habib to A&R Real Estate Allenwood L.L.C., property in Gregg Township, $109,000
• Robert W. Page Trustee, Lawrence E. Page Trustee, Robert H. Page and Lois E. Page Income Only Grantor Trust to Jacob W. Page, property in West Buffalo Township, $1
• William J. Welling, Amy Welling to Nicole J. Smith, property in Gregg Township, $1
• Darrin J. Reihl, Lois Reihl to Jay Nevin Weaver, Mary Lou Weaver, property in Buffalo Township, $343,000
• Eugene F. Houser Jr. to Eugene F. Houser Jr., Virginia S. Houser, property in White Deer township, $1
• Duane Camp, Patricia Camp to H2O Holdings L.L.C., property in Hartley Township, $1
• Eastern American Diocese of the Russian Orthodox Church, Russian Orthodox Church Outside of Russia to St. John of Shanghai and San Francisco Russian Church, property in Union Township, $1
• St. John of Shanghai & San Francisco Russian Church to St. John of Shanghai & San Francisco Russian Church, property in Union Township, $1
• Robbins Irrevocable Grantor Trust, June A. Robbins Trustee, Yolanda Uytiepo Trustee to Scott A. Kling, property in White Deer Township, $1
• Lauren A. Schneer, John M. Schlear to Nicholas E. Kratzer, Tessa Hamilton, property in Mifflinburg, $315,000
• Chad P. Vonada, Carrie J. Vonada to Nicholas Gaugler, Emily S. Gaugler, property in Mifflinburg, $1
• Nancy L. Fullmer Trustee, Nancy L. Fullmer Asset Protection Trust to Steven T. Fullmer, property in Gregg Township, $1,000
• Bernhard P. Friesen to Yoder Irrevocable Spousal Trust, property in Buffalo Township, $1
• Bernhard P. Friesen, Samuel P. Friesen to Yoder Irrevocable Trust, property, in Buffalo Township, $1
• Aaron F. Covaleski, Courtney S. Covaleski to Aaron F. Covalski property, in Buffalo Township, $1
• Eugene F. Houser Jr., Verginia S. Houser to Dessa A. Hopkins, Dillian E. Sweeley, property in White Deer Township, $204,000
• Jean M. Archie Estate, Susan A Yohn Executrix to Susan A. Yohn, property in East Buffalo Township, $1
• Stephen P. Ziegler, Gertraud B. Ziegler, to Alison I. Ziegler Wolfe, Kerstin E. Baumwoll, property in East Buffalo Township, $1
• Stephen P. Ziegler, Gertraund B. Ziegler to Alison I. Ziegler Wolfe, Kerstin E. Baumwoll, property in Lewisburg, $1
• David R. Velz, Leslie Marts Velz to Lindsay Beth Starr, Dexter Lee Rovenolt, property in East Buffalo Township, $1
• James C. Murphy, Kimberly S. Murphy to RAC Closing Services L.L.C., property in East Buffalo Township, $260,000
• RAC Closing Services L.L.C. to Marc F. Henry, Adrienne E. Jensen Doray, property in East Buffalo Township, $260,000
