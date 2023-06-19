MILTON — With 150 Summer Reading Program participants already signed up, and thousands of dollars in donations pouring in, the community is joining all together in measurable ways to support the Milton Public Library.
The library’s annual Summer Reading Program kicked off with a special event Saturday. The theme for this year’s program is “All together now.”
In addition to offering several games and interactive activities for children, the event offered reading program participants the opportunity to pick up materials to participate throughout the summer.
“This is our first event for summer reading, registrations are ongoing,” library Director Kris LaVanish said. “We have 150 people signed up for summer reading so far.”
The program runs through July 29. Among the items participants were able to pick up on Saturday were logs to track what they read in the coming weeks.
“The goal is to keep the community reading over the summer,” LaVanish said. “Children and school-age kids typically lose about 10% of what they’ve learned throughout the year, by not keeping up with reading.”
When program participants complete a log, they are able to turn it in for a chance to win various prizes.
Events taking place throughout the summer at the library include:
• Mobile Maker Camps with the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, July 11 and Aug. 1. For children in first through sixth grade. Registration required.
• Adult trivia night, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 21.
• Flow Circus, 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 27.
• Book Bingo for all ages, noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 8. Registration required.
• DIY terrarium for all ages, 4 to 5 p.m. Friday, July 14. Registration required.
• Trivia Night, for ages 10 and up, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednsday, July 19.
• Wrap-up party, 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 29.
LaVanish noted that registration has closed for an event by PT Reptiles being presented at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 24. That event has already reached its capacity.
“There are some things, year after year, that are really popular,” LaVanish said. “The reptile program, everyone really enjoys.”
Visits by the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum are also popular.
“They’ve been a really great partner,” LaVanish said. “That came about through a grant with CSIU and United Way.
“We all got introduced through CSIU,” she continued. “The United Way really supports STEAM programming in the county. The United Way has really been incredible for all the libraries. They are a great library supporter. Their impact on the community definitely needs to be lauded.”
LaVanish is also praising the community’s support of the library. The number of registered participants for the Summer Reading Program is pacing ahead of prior years.
The number of patrons who visit the library has also increased, along with the number of those who participate in library programs and activities.
“I attribute that to my staff,” LaVanish continued. “They work so hard. Last year, we were out in the community (promoting the library). We did something like 100 community events.”
The library is also seeing strong support for its “100 for 100” campaign, which aims to raise $100,000 to support the library, in honor if its 100th anniversary this year.
In just over one-months time, LaVanish said the campaign has raised $23,000.
“I think that says everybody understands what an incredible resource the library is,” she said.
Donations have come in from as far away as North and South Carolina, and Oregon.
“There’s no question people value the library and want to see it succeed,” LaVanish said. “It’s really encouraging and warms my heart.”
All funds raised will directly support the library.
“Our mortgage is $88,000 per year,” LaVanish said. “We still owe $1.6 million (on the mortgage).
“The good news is that the past two years have been the best two years for the library, in the past 10 (years),” she continued. “We haven’t drawn on our endowment this year at all. This is the first year in many years that we’ve been able to do that.”
LaVanish said the support the library sees from the community perfectly reflects this year’s Summer Reading Program theme, which is provided by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to all libraries.
“The theme for summer reading is All Together Now,” LaVanish said. “That is how the library and the community thrive together. We are all benefitting from the library being in a great spot. The faces I see in here, it really feels as if we are building and growing the community in a meaningful way.”
To contribute to the library’s campaign, visit Milton100.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.