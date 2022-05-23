WATSONTOWN — A Memorial Day service will be held at 9 a.m. Monday, May 30, in the Watsontown Cemetery.
Robert Franks, a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran, will be the featured speaker.
The Warrior Run High School marching band will be participating.
Following the ceremony, participants will walk to the Nurse Helen Fairchild Memorial Bridge, where a wreath will be dropped into the West Branch of the Susquehanna River.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.