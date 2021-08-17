ACF property reportedly under contract for sale

MILTON — The executive director of a regional economic development entity has confirmed the former ACF Industries facility in Milton is under a contract to be sold to a new owner.
“I understand it’s under contract, but have no other information at this point,” DRIVE Executive Director Jennifer Wakeman wrote in a Monday email to The Standard-Journal.
On July 23, Wakeman confirmed ACF received offers on the property after giving “a number of tours of the facility.”
She also noted DRIVE interfaces with leads that come in and property owners to provide assistance that “would hopefully result in a sale.”
The 46-acre ACF Industries property had been listed for sale by Binswanger, a Philadelphia firm.
A sale price was not listed by the firm. However, a brochure listed total assets at $491,500. The land assessment was listed at $326,530, while the improvements assessment was listed at $165,200. Property taxes for 2020 were estimated at $58,752.
Eight buildings were listed as being on site.
Milton Code Enforcement Officer Doug Diehl and Central PA Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tea Jay Aikey both said on Monday they have received no recent updates on the property.
The ACF property has been largely vacant since the end of 2019.
Multiple items from the former railcar manufacturing facility were sold in an online auction, conducted in the summer of 2020.
The Milton Fire Department has responded to incidents at the ACF facility on two separate occasions over the last four months.
On April 6, firefighters were called to a building on site after it became charged with electricity after a forklift operated by scrap workers struck an electrical line.
On Aug. 6, firefighters doused a fire which broke out in a separate building at the facility where scrap work had been taking place.
ACF Industries has roots in Milton dating back to 1864, when it was founded as Milton Car Workers and owned by Murray, Dougal and Company.
