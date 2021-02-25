Spence preliminary hearing scheduled

MILTON — The preliminary hearing has been scheduled for a Harrisburg man accused of threatening a woman and child before fleeing from police Wednesday evening.
Alexander Patrick Spence, 28, of 30 S. 17th St., has been charged with terroristic threats (two counts), possession of weapon, endangering welfare of child, simple assault (two counts), recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest, flight to avoid apprehension and disorderly conduct.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, March 3, before District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton.
Spence is locked up in the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $30,000 bail.
After receiving reports of a domestic incident in progress, Milton Police Department Officer Kurt Henrie wrote in court documents that he responded at 6 p.m. to 52 L. Market St. There, he encountered a woman and her 9-year-old son running from the home.
Spence was allegedly found to be following the two. As Henrie asked Spence what happened, he allegedly began yelling incoherently.
As Henrie was attempting to calm Spence down, he wrote in court documents that Cpl. Chad Lehman was interviewing the victim. The woman allegedly told police Spence held a knife to her throat and stomach while threatening to kill her, her son and pets.
According to court documents, Spence can be heard on a recording made while the woman was on the phone with 9-1-1 "asking if it was the police on the line and stating that if the police are involved he would kill everyone including himself."
As officers attempted to take Spence into custody, police said he ran along Garfield Avenue.
"Spence then then slipped and fell to his knees in the middle of the roadway of Lower Market Street, blocking traffic," Henrie wrote, in court papers. "The pursuing officers had to push Spence into the ground so that he would not keep running."
Henrie said Spence continued to resist, "requiring officers to use substantial force to gain control of him and place hand restraints on him."
