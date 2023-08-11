David Slater

Baugher Elementary School principal David Slater inspects the new cabinetry in one of the renovated Pod A classrooms.

 MATT JONES/THE STANDARD-JOURNAL

MILTON — With one week remaining until the beginning of the new school year, construction workers are busy putting the finishing touches on a newly renovated wing at Baugher Elementary School.

Pod A, which will house five second-grade classrooms and five third-grade classrooms, will be ready for students on Thursday, Aug. 17, the first day of class.

