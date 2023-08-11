MILTON — With one week remaining until the beginning of the new school year, construction workers are busy putting the finishing touches on a newly renovated wing at Baugher Elementary School.
Pod A, which will house five second-grade classrooms and five third-grade classrooms, will be ready for students on Thursday, Aug. 17, the first day of class.
“The building is broken into five key sections,” explained Superintendent Dr. John Bickhart, including Pods A, B, C, D and E. Construction on Pod A, which is housed downstairs, began in February. Pod B, which is upstairs, is expected to be completed by the end of October.
“Rather than getting (portable classrooms) to put kids outside, we’re rotating as we go,” said Baugher Principal David Slater, adding that students would be shifted into new pods as renovations are completed.
The $18 million renovation project has included a complete overhaul of the building’s interior, outfitting classrooms with new desks, chairs, cabinetry, flooring and technology. The building, which was constructed in 1974, now also features a new HVAC system and updated security features, such as fire sprinklers and solid walls, a shift away from the open concept classroom designs that were popular in the 1970s.
“It’s slow and steady,” said Bickhart. “Do it right. Make it what we want it to be. We’re not in a race. I think what I tell people all of the time is, the downfall of this is we’re constantly in construction right now. The advantage is we always are seeing progress.”
Along with outfitting Pod A classrooms with all kinds of the new features, the administration has elected to temporarily leave portions of the hallways as blank slates, allowing teachers to provide their input on how the spaces might be best utilized to facilitate learning and promote school spirit.
The district has also completed renovating another building: The house at 668 Mahoning St., near the front entrance to the high school.
Purchased in December 2020, the house was worked on for two years by students from Doug Walter’s CTE building trades program. Original plans involved moving the district office over to the house. However, Bickhart felt that it was important to keep the instructional team connected to the district.
“What we did is, that is now our HR Business office out there,” said Bickhart.
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
