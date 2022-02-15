Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Lewisburg Activity report
• Feb. 12: Domestic, 12:28 a.m., North Eighth Street; assist other agency, 5:32 a.m., Point Township; traffic arrest, 8:38 a.m., South Derr Drive at St. Louis Street; vehicle lockout, 8:42 a.m., Cherry Alley; burglar alarm, 12:09 p.m., Market Street; burglar alarm, 1:01 p.m., Springhouse Drive, East Buffalo Township; non-injury accident, 2:51 p.m., Market Street; non-reportable accident, 2:52 p.m., Old Turnpike and Fairfield roads; burglar alarm, 2:54 p.m., Victoria Lane, East Buffalo Township; parking complaint, 3:51 p.m., Matlack Avenue; property issue, 4:41 p.m., Buffalo Road; hit and run, 8:15 p.m., Market Street; traffic arrest, 7:32 a.m., South Derr Drive at St. Louis Street; 911 open line, 11:45 a.m., Lone Pine Lane, East Buffalo Township; MHMR, 3:03 p.m.., Old Schoolhosue Road; suspicious circumstance, 9 p.m., Villa Vista Avenue, East Buffalo Township.
• Feb. 11: Reportable accident, 7 a.m., North Water and St. Mary streets; non-injury accident, 7:14 a.m., Stein Lane at Furnace Road; traffic arrest, 7:55 a.m., West Market Street school zone; traffic arrest, 8:17 a.m., West Market Street school zone; traffic arrest, 8:27 a.m., West Market Street school zone; traffic arrest, 8:41 a.m., Westbranch Highway at Cardinal Street; traffic arrest, 9:13 a.m., North Derr Drive at North Fourth Street; traffic warning, 10:36 a.m., Bull Run Crossing and Baylor Boulevard; traffic arrest, 10:43 a.m., Westbranch Highway at Cardinal Street; traffic warning, 11:11 a.m., Bull Run Crossing and Baylor Boulevard; traffic warning, 11:20 a.m., Bull Run Crossing and Baylor Boulevard; hit and run, 1:44 p.m., North 10th Street; DUI arrest, 2:29 p.m., Market at 20th Street; police information, 3:57 p.m., Market Street; underage drinking, 8:55 p.m., North 10th Street.
• Feb. 10: Be on the lookout, 1:37 a.m., police headquarters; welfare check, 2:23 a.m., North Derr Drive; assist other agency, 3:04 a.m., Old Route 45, West Chillisquaque Township; non-injury accident, 6:29 a.m., Furnace Road and Weathervane Lane; traffic arrest, 7:37 a.m., West Market and 20th streets, East Buffalo Township; traffic warning, 8:29 a.m., Bull Run crossing and Baylor Boulevard; traffic warning, 9:08 a.m., Westbranch Highway and Cardinal street; traffic warning, 9:24 a.m., Market and South Fourth streets; police information, 10:54 a.m., Heritage Springs Memory Care; assist fire/EMS, 11:26 a.m., Hardwood Drive; 911 hang up, 11:54 a.m., North Third Street; road hazard, 12:39 p.m., St. Anthony Street; traffic warning, 2 p.m., North Derr Drive at North Seventh Street; property issue, 2:07 p.m., St. Louis Street; traffic arrest, 4:14 p.m., Furnace Road and Westbranch Highway; traffic arrest, 4:55 p.m., West Market and 15th streets; phone call request, 7:49 p.m., North Eighth Street; traffic stop, 10:07 p.m., North 15th at St. Mary streets.
• Feb. 9: Assist other agency, 1:53 a.m., Milton; traffic arrest, 7:51 a.m., Bull Run Crossing at Baylor Boulevard; phone call request, 7:52 a.m., police headquarters; motorist assist, 9:10 a.m., North Derr Drive at Wheat Alley; traffic arrest, 9:17 a.m., Westbranch Highway at Cardinal Street; traffic warning, 11:02 a.m., Bull Run Crossing and Baylor Boulevard; trespassing, 11:45 a.m., Westbranch Highway; phone call request, 12:44 p.m., police headquarters; reckless operation, 12:45 p.m., Route 45, Buffalo Township; reckless operation, 1:44 p.m., Old Turnpike Road and Salem Church Road; non-injury accident, 5:34 p.m., Market Street; 911 accidental call, 7:19 p.m., Fairview Drive, East Buffalo Township; be on the lookout, 11:18 p.m., State Police at Selinsgrove.
State Police At Milton Theft by deception
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers from Milton responded to a report of unauthorized use of a credit card at noon Nov. 8 along Pavillion Lane, Monroe Township, Clarion County.
Theft of $94.34 was reported.
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI crash
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A New Berlin man was determined to have been driving under the influence following a crash at 7:17 p.m. Jan. 22 along Route 104 and Mitchell Road, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
A 2001 Cadillac Deville driven by Jeffrey Bowers, 66, of New Berlin, crashed and Bowers was arrested, police noted.
DUI
MONROE TOWNSHIP —Troopers responded to a report of an erratic driver and arrested a 54-year-old Shippensburg man for DUI.
Kevin Hause allegedly drove a 2018 BMW the wrong way at the police barracks and admitted to methamphetamine use. Hause allegedly showed signs of impairment and was taken into custody.
Troopers said Hause’s blood tested positive for methamphetamine.
1-vehicle crash
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — No one was injured following a one-vehicle crash at 5:59 a.m. Feb. 10 along New Berlin Highway, Franklin Township, Snyder County.
Malik A. Valencia, 20, of Winfield, was traveling south in a 2004 Volkswagen Jetta which spun counter-clockwise across the northbound lane, off the left side of the roadway and into a snowbank. The vehicle then overturned onto its roof, police noted.
Valencia and a passenger were belted.
Hit and run
WEST BEAVER TOWNSHIP —A Lewistown man was cited following a one-vehicle crash at 10:19 a.m. Feb. 2 along Locust Ridge Road, west of Logging Road, West Beaver Township, Snyder County.
Aaron V. Lauver, 34, was traveling east in a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado which went off the north side of the roadawy, struck a tree and overturned, police reported. Lauver allegedly left the scene and will be cited with multiple vehicle code violations, police noted.
Theft by deception
CENTER TOWNSHIP — Someone issued a fraudulent check in the amount of $18,496 toward the purchase of a Bobcat at Hackenburg Equipment.
The incident was reported at 5:27 p.m. Jan. 21 along Boyds Drive, Center Township, Snyder County.
Theft by deception
CENTER TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly used the personal information of a 57-year-old Middleburg man in an attempt to obtain unemployment benefits.
The alleged incident was reported at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 11 along Hartman Road, Center Township, Snyder County.
Theft
UNION TOWNSHIP —Someone allegedly used the business account of a 54-year-old Port Trevorton man unlawfully at Lowes Home Improvement.
The incident was reported at 3:44 p.m. Jan. 12 along South Susquehanna Trail, Union Township, Snyder County.
Criminal mischief
WEST BEAVER TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating reported damage to a mailbox.
Damages, estimated at $50, were reported Feb. 13 along Fultz Road, West Beaver Township, Snyder County.
The victim was a 38-year-old McClure woman. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Criminal mischief
PENN TOWNSHIP — Someone caused an estimated $200 in damage to a cast aluminum mailbox and post belonging to a 62-year-old Selinsgrove man.
Police said the incident was reported between 9 p.m. Feb. 11 an d8 a.m. Feb. 12 along Sand Hill Road, Penn Township, Snyder County.
State Police At Montoursville Harassment
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers were called to the scene of a domestic which turned physical at 3:15 p.m. Feb. 13 along Randall Circle, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
A 25-year-old woman and 26-year-old man, both of Williamsport, were cited.
State Police At Laporte Natural death
HILLSGROVE TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a report of a deceased male at 8:35 p.m. Feb. 12 along Route 87, Hillsgrove Township, Sullivan County.
Patrick Hobbs, 66, was determined to have died due to natural causes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.