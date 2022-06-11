SUNBURY — Shikellamy seveth graders in Joselle DeRemer’s Communications Arts classes raised $2,220 for Pennsylvania Cystic Fibrosis, Inc. (PACFI) during the annual Spelling Challenge.
DeRemer teaches a unit about tolerance and disabilities and she focuses on cystic fibrosis (CF). The students then spend two weeks fundraising while studying 100 of the most common misspelled words at their grade level.
Melanie Cooper was the top fundraiser $265. She raised the money by making bracelets and selling them for 75 cents each. DeRemer’s classes have raised more than $50,800 for PACFI since the spelling challenge started 22 years ago.
PACFI is an independent, nonprofit, all volunteer 501©(3) organization that provides supports and services for Pennsylvania individuals and families affected by CF and funds CF research. The organization has been helping individuals and families and funding research for 37 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.