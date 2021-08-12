Community readying for Harvest Festival

MILTON — With the Milton Harvest Festival just one month away, committee members are preparing for the event and are enthused about the support it is receiving from the community.
The 2021 edition of the festival is scheduled to take place Sept. 11-18. The theme will be Harvesting Milton’s Talents.
The festival was unable to be held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Festival Chair Sue Rearick and parade Chair Ned Germini said the event has nearly reached the $18,000 in contributions needed to cover the costs of the parade.
The 2021 parade will step off at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, along Front Street.
A number of bands have committed to participating in the parade. Confirmed bands include the Milton Area High School Marching Black Panthers, Milton Area Community Band, Repasz Band, Nittany Highland Pipe Band, Fralinger String Band, The Woodland String Band, Avalon String Band and the Hawthorne Caballeros Alumni Drum and Bugle Corps.
Germini explained the cost of the covering the bands make up the bulk of the parade expenses. High school bands are paid a $250 stipend, while the cost of other bands varies, based on a variety of factors.
For the 2021 parade, Germini said the top price being paid to a participating band is $4,350.
“With the big bands, they come from the Philadelphia, New Jersey areas,” Germini said. “The bus prices (to transport the bands) have gone through the roof, with the pandemic.”
In addition to covering the cost of the bands, Germini said it costs around $1,000 to provide prizes to parade participants. Awards are given to the top three judged entrants in four different divisions.
While the budget for this year’s parade has nearly been covered, Rearick said it’s important for donations to continue to come in in order to begin building the budget for the 2022 parade.
Parade entrants are still being accepted. While several have already committed, Germini said additional floats are needed to enter this year’s parade.
For information on entering or donating to the parade, contact Germini at nedgermini@yahoo.com or 570-713-8047.
Rearick said arts, crafts and food vendors are needed to participate Saturday, Sept. 11, and Saturday, Sept. 18. The festival can accommodate up to 106 vendors along Broadway and Bound Avenue.
Thus far, Rearick said 45 vendors have committed to participating Sept. 11, while 55 have committed to Sept. 18.
While the capacity has not yet been reached, Rearick said entrants to date are on pace with prior years.
“I think I’m right where I need to be,” she said. “If I had 100 or 99 (vendors), I’d be happy. I take (applicants) right up until the morning of (the festival dates).”
For information on becoming an arts, crafts or food vendor, or on the festival in general, contact Rearick at 570-713-5761.
The 2021 festival schedule includes:
• Friday, Sept. 10: Tomato Bowl, Milton Black Panthers vs. Holy Redeemer, 6:30 p.m. pre-game ceremony, 7 p.m. kickoff, Danville Area High School stadium, due to construction at Milton’s stadium.
• Saturday, Sept. 11: Arts, crafts and food vendors, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Broadway and Bound Avenue; 28-mile bike race, 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. registration along Filbert Street, 9:30 a.m. start; pet parade, 9 to 9:30 a.m. registration, judging from 9:30 to 10 a.m., Elm Street; Milton Model Train Museum open, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 139 S. Front St., third floor; princess pageant, 7 p.m., Milton Area High School auditorium.
• Sunday, Sept. 12: Little Miss/Junior Miss Pageant, 3 p.m., Central Oak Heights, West Milton; Milton Area Community Band concert, 7 p.m., St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, 102 L. Market St..
• Monday, Sept. 13: Scarecrow Patch, next to the Milton Moose Family Center, 139 S. Front St.
• Thursday, Sept. 14: Pumpkin Roll, 5 to 6 p.m. registration, Academy Avenue and Upper Market Street.
• Wednesday, Sept. 15: Block Party, 6 to 9 p.m., Bound Avenue, with a spaghetti eating contest at 7.
• Thursday, Sept. 16: Harvest Pops Concert, 7 p.m., St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church.
• Saturday, Sept. 18: Arts, crafts and food vendors, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Broadway and Bound Avenue; 5K race, 7:30 to 9 a.m. registration along Filbert Street, race starts at 9:30; Milton Model Train Museum open, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m., 139 S. Front St., third floor; Harvest Festival parade, 1 p.m., along Front Street.
For additional information, visit www.miltonharvestfestival.com.
